Salt destroys SA bowlers as Eng breach 300-run mark!

IMAGE: Phil Salt hit 15 boundaries and eight sixes in his 60-ball 141. Photograph: BCCI

Phil Salt set Old Trafford ablaze with a destructive century, smashing multiple records, as England became the first team to score 300 runs in a T20I against a full member nation in the second game of the three-match series against South Africa on Friday.

Opening the batting, Salt brutally destroyed South Africa's bowling by blasting an unbeaten 141 off just 60 balls (15x4, 8x6) to take England to their highest T20 total of 304-2, surpassing 267-3 against West Indies in Tarouba in 2023.

This was also the third highest total in T20Is overall, only behind Zimbabwe's 344-4 against Gambia in Nairobi in 2024 and Nepal's 314-3 vs Mongolia in Hangzhou in 2023.

England breached the 200-run mark in 12.1 overs - the fastest ever in a T20I. The previous record was held by Zimbabwe, reaching the mark in 12.5 overs against Gambia.

IMAGE: Salt reached his hundred in 39 balls. Photograph: BCCI

India's 297-6 against Bangladesh in Hyderabad in 2024 is the fourth highest T20I total.

Sent in to bat, Salt and Jos Buttler gave England a blistering start as the hosts blazed their way to 100 in 5.5 overs. In a jaw-dropping display of power hitting, Buttler feasted on the South African bowlers, smashing seven sixes and eight boundaries in his 30-ball 83.

Salt reached his hundred in just 39 balls, the fastest by an English batter, surpassing Liam Livingstone's previous record of 42 balls against Pakistan in 2021.

He also became the fastest to hit four T20I hundreds -- in 42 innings -- bettering the record of India's Suryakumar Yadav who took 57 innings to accomplish the feat.

IMAGE: Jos Buttler brought up his 50 in 18 balls. Photograph: BCCI

Skipper Harry Brook too tore into the South African attack with a quickfire 21-ball 41 (5x4, 1x6) and ensured that England breached the 300-run mark.

South Africa are leading the series after winning the train-truncated first match by two wickets.