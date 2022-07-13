News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Will Kohli recover in time for 2nd ODI?

Will Kohli recover in time for 2nd ODI?

July 13, 2022 09:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'I really don't know the status of his injury'

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: The extent of Virat Kohli's niggle is still not known. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

India’s star batter Virat Kohli, who had to miss out on the first ODI against England on Tuesday due to a groin injury, is likely to sit out from the second ODI as well.

According to ANI sources, Virat is yet to recover from the groin injury and is unlikely for the second ODI on Thursday against England.

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has also stated that he is unaware of the exact status of Virat Kohli’s injury.

 

When asked about the status of Kohli's fitness status, Bumrah said: ‘I do not know about the extent of the injury as I did not play the last game. Hopefully, he will be fine by the next game. I really don't know the status of his injury.’

During the first ODI on Tuesday, Virat was replaced by batter Shreyas Iyer at the Kennington Oval.

‘Virat Kohli and Arshdeep Singh were not considered for selection for the first ODI against England. Virat has a mild groin strain while Arshdeep has right abdominal strain. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring them,’ BCCI wrote on Twitter ahead of the first ODI.

Both the teams will square for the second ODI on Thursday at Lord's, London.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
AGENCIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Shami breaks Agarkar's record during first ODI...
Shami breaks Agarkar's record during first ODI...
VOTE! Should Kohli Be Dropped From T20 WC Team?
VOTE! Should Kohli Be Dropped From T20 WC Team?
'You don't ask for rest during IPL'
'You don't ask for rest during IPL'
Now, Sanjiv Bhatt arrested in 2002 Gujarat riots case
Now, Sanjiv Bhatt arrested in 2002 Gujarat riots case
Playing Carrom In Sri Lankan PM's Home
Playing Carrom In Sri Lankan PM's Home
When Actors Played FATHER and SON
When Actors Played FATHER and SON
Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees to Maldives
Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees to Maldives

INDIA TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2022

INDIA TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2022

More like this

PHOTOS: Bumrah takes six as India rout England

PHOTOS: Bumrah takes six as India rout England

Exciting to get seam and swing in ODIs: Bumrah

Exciting to get seam and swing in ODIs: Bumrah

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances