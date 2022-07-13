News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Athiya-Rahul Getting Married?

July 13, 2022 17:10 IST
Athiya Shetty

Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram
 

Actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer K L Rahul have been dating for over three years.

Over the last few months, there have been several reports about their wedding. It was recently reported that Athiya and Rahul are going to tie the knot in three months.

On Wednesday, Athiya reacted to the rumours by sharing a caption on her Instagram story that read, 'I hope I'm invited to the wedding that's taking place in 3 months', signing off the post with a Lol.

When he was asked if the family had started preparations, Suneil Shetty -- Athiya's dad -- told Radio Mirchi, the FM station, the movie star replied, 'Nothing has been planned yet!'

INDIA TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2022

