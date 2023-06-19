'Losing a one-off final doesn't make Rohit a bad captain'

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma's captaincy got a lot of flak after India went down to Australia in the World Test Championship final. Photograph: BCCI

After India's crushing defeat against Australia in the World Test Championship final, there have been calls from some quarters for Rohit Sharma to be removed as captain.

Michael Clarke, who captained Australia to the ODI World Cup title in 2015, believes India should keep the 'faith' with Rohit, keeping in mind this year's ODI World Cup.

'I would be keeping the faith with Rohit. I think he is a very good captain. I like his aggressive approach, he looks to be as positive as he can be. He has had a lot of success as a leader. Look at his IPL record,' Clarke told Revsportz.

'Just because India didn't win the Test World Championship doesn't mean Rohit is not the right guy to lead India. The fact that India qualified again, they are the only team to make consecutive finals, says a lot about how they have played their Test cricket over the past four years. It is also a very important time for stability with the One-Day World Cup right around the corner,' Clarke added.

Losing the one-off WTC final doesn't make Rohit a bad captain and India's consistent record in Test cricket under his captaincy must be appreciated, Clarke explained.

'I would be keeping faith in Rohit. Since taking over as captain, he has won you a Test series against Australia at home. He has done well as a batter as well. Think of his hundred in the last series. Losing a one-off final doesn't make him a bad captain, nor does it make India a bad team.

'To make consecutive finals isn't easy. What it means is that India was the only team to play consistently well over a period of four years,' said the former Australia skipper.

'To do so in Test cricket is commendable, and I would urge you to look at that as well before making any kind of judgment call.'