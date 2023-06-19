News
Ever Seen The 'Brumbrella' In A Test?

Ever Seen The 'Brumbrella' In A Test?

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 19, 2023 13:43 IST
IMAGE: The 'Brumbrella' field setting for Usman Khawaja. Photograph: Twitter

Under Ben Stokes's captaincy, anything can be expected from this current England Test side.

Stokes's team first introduced us to their innovative batting approach -- 'The Bazball'.

Now he's given us the 'Brumbrella'.

Brumbella is the large pitch covering that was used at the Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham from 1981 to 2001.

England's innovative field placing to dismiss Usman Khawaja on Day 3 of the 1st Ashes Test at Edgbaston on Sunday has now been termed the 'Brumbella'.

Stokes placed six fielders in catching positions -- three on the on side and three on the off side, the field setting looking like the Brumbrella -- to create pressure on the batter.

The ploy worked. Khwaja, who was concentration personified throuh his fine knock, came charging down the wicket in his attempt to blast a shot over the 'reverse umbrella' field, but Ollie Robinson's inch-perfect yorker uprooted his off-stump.

 

IMAGE: Ollie Robinson gives Usman Khawaja an aggressive send-off on Day 3 of the 1st Ashes Test at Edgbaston on Sunday. Photograph: Paul Childs/Action Images via Reuters

Robinson then gave Khawaja an agressive send-off, including some choice words, after having him bowled for 141 on Day 3 of the first Ashes Test on Sunday.

'It is my first home Ashes and to get the big wicket at the time was special for me. I think Uzzie played unbelievably well. To get that wicket for us as a team at the time was massive. We all want that theatre of the game, don't we? So I am here to provide it,' Robinson said after the day's play.

'But I think when you are in the heat of the moment and you have the passion of the Ashes, that can happen. We have all seen Ricky Ponting, other Aussies do the same to us. Just because the shoe is on the other foot, it is not received well.'

'I do not really care how it's perceived, to be honest. It is the Ashes. It is professional sport. If you can not handle that, what can you handle?' he asked.

REDIFF CRICKET
WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

