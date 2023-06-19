Why Rohit Dove Into The Sea

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Sharma/Instagram

Rohit Sharma, wife Ritika Sajdeh and their daughter Samaira are away on a break.

Ro & Family have been sharing glimpses of their vacation on social media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ritika Sajdeh/Instagram

Ritika recently took to Instagram to share a story that has become the talk of the Indian cricketing fraternity.

In her post, Ritika revealed her husband dove into the water to retrieve her accidentally dropped phone.

'My phone fell into the water, and this amazing guy jumped in to save it.'

Now, when was the last time we saw Ro dive on a cricket field ;;))))