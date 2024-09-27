News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Blow for Australia! Injury haunts Green before Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Blow for Australia! Injury haunts Green before Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Source: PTI
September 27, 2024 22:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Cameron Green rendered doubtful for India Tests after back injury

Cameron Green

IMAGE:  Cameron Green has been withdrawn from the final two matches of Australia's one-day international series against England after reporting soreness following the third game at Chester-le-Street on Wednesday. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Cameron Green/Instagram

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green's participation in the upcoming marquee five-match Test series against fierce rivals India was on Friday thrown into doubt after a back injury ruled him out of the ongoing tour of England.

Green, 25, has been withdrawn from the final two matches of Australia's one-day international series against England after reporting soreness following the third game at Chester-le-Street on Wednesday.

 

He was pulled out of Friday's delayed fourth ODI at Lord's due to the injury.

The batting all-rounder, who is returning home to begin his rehabilitation ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Test series, beginning in November, now faces a race to be fit for the much-anticipated assignment at home against a side that is leading the World Test Championship (WTC) chart at the moment.

Scans performed on the cricketer revealed a back injury, and a timeline for his possible return to action will be set after more tests are conducted in Australia.

According to cricket.com.au, an Australia men's team spokesperson said the extent of the injury and a timeline for his return "wouldn't be known until the player arrives home in Perth for further assessment".

The cricketer reported soreness after the match in Chester-le-Street, where he picked 2 for 45 with the ball and scored 45 with the bat.

He was left out of the second ODI at Headingley to manage his workloads after bowling in the previous six matches of their UK tour.

Green, who has a history with back injuries, was prohibited from bowling during the 2019-20 summer due to a stress fracture in his lower back.

The first Test against India is nearly two months away, with the match starting on November 22 in Perth.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Right-wing groups demand cancellation of Kanpur Test
Right-wing groups demand cancellation of Kanpur Test
Virat Kohli, the secret Aussie in Indian Team?
Virat Kohli, the secret Aussie in Indian Team?
Why Ashwin-Jadeja combine has Australia worried
Why Ashwin-Jadeja combine has Australia worried
India's Most Peaceful Places
India's Most Peaceful Places
SC raps Maha govt over preserving Mumbai's green lungs
SC raps Maha govt over preserving Mumbai's green lungs
Lalit Modi calls 'The Hundred' a financial flop
Lalit Modi calls 'The Hundred' a financial flop
SC erases HC remark on conversion; accused gets bail
SC erases HC remark on conversion; accused gets bail

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

Ashwin Breaks Another Kumble Record

Ashwin Breaks Another Kumble Record

PIX: Bangladesh fan says 'not attacked' but 'fell ill'

PIX: Bangladesh fan says 'not attacked' but 'fell ill'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances