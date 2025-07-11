HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » How serious is Ben Stokes' injury?

How serious is Ben Stokes' injury?

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

July 11, 2025 09:03 IST

x

Ben Stokes

IMAGE: Ben Stokes seemed to be struggling with problem with his groin on his right side late on the opening day of the Lord's Test on Thursday. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

England captain Ben Stokes sparked concern after struggling with a right groin injury on Day 1 of the third Test against India at Lord's on Thursday.

Stokes seemed to be struggling with problem with his groin on his right side late on the opening day. He appeared hampered while running between the wickets and also received treatment on the field.

Stokes even turned down a possible second run in the final over bowled by Akash Deep which would have helped Joe Root complete his century.

England reached 251/4 at stumps on Day 1, with Stokes on 39 not out and Root unbeaten on 99.

Ben Stokes

IMAGE: Ben Stokes receives treatment for his groin injury. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Stokes won't undergo an scan and will only be assessed on Friday morning ahead of start of play on Day 2, said a report in BBC.

"Fingers crossed he can do something magic and come back strong," said vice-captain Pope after stumps on Day 1.

"Clearly we have got a big Test over the next four days and a big two coming up. It's important to try to manage him, and we will see how he pulls up tomorrow."

 

Pope also stated that he will try to ensure that Stokes, who has suffered several through his career, won't stretch himself as a bowler if he has suffered any injury.

"For me, it's partially one of my roles to make sure he doesn't push himself to a ridiculous place with whatever he's dealing with at the moment," he added. "I'm sure the physios and medics will work with him to lay out a plan and I'll help push him in the right direction."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Pant Sets Record, Then Walks Off With Finger Injury
Pant Sets Record, Then Walks Off With Finger Injury
PIX: England Ditch Bazball Mantra To Frustrate India!
PIX: England Ditch Bazball Mantra To Frustrate India!
Root levels up against India, sets new landmark
Root levels up against India, sets new landmark
How Cummins, Morkel tips got Nitish ready for England
How Cummins, Morkel tips got Nitish ready for England
Record Alert! Jadeja goes past Zaheer
Record Alert! Jadeja goes past Zaheer

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 More Detectives You'll Never Forget

webstory image 2

Samsung Unveils OLED Monitor Range

webstory image 3

Medal Glory: The Awards PM Modi Collected

VIDEOS

Sletye Festival Showcases Siberian Heritage1:51

Sletye Festival Showcases Siberian Heritage

Air India Crash: Families of AI-171 victims demand deeper probe post AAIB report5:40

Air India Crash: Families of AI-171 victims demand deeper...

Hero dog saves 63 lives during Himachal flash floods3:06

Hero dog saves 63 lives during Himachal flash floods

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD