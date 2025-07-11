How serious is Ben Stokes' injury?

IMAGE: Ben Stokes seemed to be struggling with problem with his groin on his right side late on the opening day of the Lord's Test on Thursday. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

England captain Ben Stokes sparked concern after struggling with a right groin injury on Day 1 of the third Test against India at Lord's on Thursday.



Stokes seemed to be struggling with problem with his groin on his right side late on the opening day. He appeared hampered while running between the wickets and also received treatment on the field.



Stokes even turned down a possible second run in the final over bowled by Akash Deep which would have helped Joe Root complete his century.



England reached 251/4 at stumps on Day 1, with Stokes on 39 not out and Root unbeaten on 99.

IMAGE: Ben Stokes receives treatment for his groin injury. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Stokes won't undergo an scan and will only be assessed on Friday morning ahead of start of play on Day 2, said a report in BBC.



"Fingers crossed he can do something magic and come back strong," said vice-captain Pope after stumps on Day 1.



"Clearly we have got a big Test over the next four days and a big two coming up. It's important to try to manage him, and we will see how he pulls up tomorrow."

Pope also stated that he will try to ensure that Stokes, who has suffered several through his career, won't stretch himself as a bowler if he has suffered any injury.



"For me, it's partially one of my roles to make sure he doesn't push himself to a ridiculous place with whatever he's dealing with at the moment," he added. "I'm sure the physios and medics will work with him to lay out a plan and I'll help push him in the right direction."