How Cummins, Morkel tips got Nitish ready for England

''We are seeing good progression in my bowling.'

IMAGE: Nitish Kumar Reddy dismissed England openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley in his first over during Day 1 of the third Test at Lord's, in London, on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI X

Nitish Kumar Reddy made a promise to himself post the Australia tour that he would improve his bowling. On Thursday, the medium pacer did show he has upskilled himself with the ball.

Reddy had bowled 44 overs in the five-match series in Australia (2024-25), but ahead of the England tour he hardly bowled in the IPL and that did not inspire much confidence in his all-round abilities.

But on Day 1 of the third Test at Lord’s, Reddy dismissed England openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley in his first over to put the brakes on the opposition.

“After the Australia tour I felt like I have to improve my bowling, and consistency is what I look to achieve. I just asked him [Pat Cummins, his captain at Sunrisers Hyderabad] what's the difference between Australia and England, since this is my first tour, and he said that it's not going to be like a change, but you watch about the weather conditions and just play your game,” said Reddy at the post-day press meet.

“You will get to know because obviously I am going to play two India A tour two games, so he said just try to learn as much as you can and you will get on there,” he added.

Reddy said he also had an extensive chat with India bowling coach Morne Morkel.

“I have had chats with Morne as well. We are seeing good progression in my bowling and I am really enjoying working with him.”

We're trying to adapt to different style of play: Pope

England batted in contrast to their usual aggressive style to post 251 for four at stumps on Day 1 after opting to bat on a slow surface. Having copped a fair bit of criticism for their ultra-aggressive batting approach, they are making a conscious effort to bat in different ways, confirmed top-order batter Ollie Pope.

“We are trying to be better at adapting. We' like to be 400-4 but the surface didn't allow that. India bowled well, held their lengths well, didn't give us much.

“We are trying to develop as a team, realise when to press the button and attack, and when to absorb some pressure. That is something we are constantly working on, trying to get the balance right,” said Pope, who scored 44.

On the pitch dictating their style of play, Pope added: “Not necessarily the way we are used to putting together a first innings. 250 for four is a pretty good score at the minute.

“We would have liked more runs but the nature of the surface and the way the India attack bowled throughout means we had to adapt how we play. It's a day we will take. Hopefully, we can kick on and get 400, towards 500.”

Ladybirds halt play, leaves Stokes furious

In the 81st over, Ben Stokes looked annoyed in his feeble attempt to waft the flying bugs out of his way, leading to a brief halt in play.

Pope saw the funny side of the incident.

“Never seen that, no? That's a first, the crowd have got that today,” he joked.