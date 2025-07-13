HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Lord's Test heading for a draw? Not everyone agrees...

Lord's Test heading for a draw? Not everyone agrees...

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

July 13, 2025 01:45 IST

x

Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: With fewer than seven sessions remaining, Dinesh Karthik believes a draw is not the only likely outcome. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Action Images via Reuters

Former India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik and ex-England pace bowling stalwart Stuart Broad weighed in on the fate of the third Test at Lord's, with all possible results still on the cards.

Time is running out, and frequent stoppages in play — due to ball changes or medical treatments — haven't helped either side. 

 

With fewer than seven sessions remaining, Karthik believes a draw is not the only likely outcome. He expects a result, especially given England’s tendency to chase victories, even in unlikely circumstances.

"I would say it is 50/50, and I don't think a draw is an option when England play. If there is a chance to pull off a result, England will go for it," Karthik said on Sky Sports.

However, Broad offered a contrasting view. Having observed how the Lord’s surface has evolved, he sees a draw as the most probable outcome.

"Draw is the favourite for me. For it to be a result, someone is going to have to have a five- or six-wicket session or score 130 in a session — and it doesn't feel like a pitch where that's going to happen," Broad said while giving his prediction.

"Things aren't happening too quickly on this wicket. If England leave themselves three sessions on the final day to take 10 wickets, that’s not going to happen — which is why I think the draw is in the game. But it’s England, so they’ll be looking for opportunities to win it," he added.

 

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Day 3 PIX: India rally with Rahul ton, but England...
Day 3 PIX: India rally with Rahul ton, but England...
Not just cricket: KL Rahul trained like a F1 driver
Not just cricket: KL Rahul trained like a F1 driver
'We knew what was going on': Rahul on Crawley delay
'We knew what was going on': Rahul on Crawley delay
Gill channels inner Kohli as tempers flare at Lord's
Gill channels inner Kohli as tempers flare at Lord's
PIX: Rahul ton puts 3rd Test on knife-edge!
PIX: Rahul ton puts 3rd Test on knife-edge!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 More Detectives You'll Never Forget

webstory image 2

Samsung Unveils OLED Monitor Range

webstory image 3

Medal Glory: The Awards PM Modi Collected

VIDEOS

Sletye Festival Showcases Siberian Heritage1:51

Sletye Festival Showcases Siberian Heritage

Lotus blooms in Kashmir's Wular lake after 25 years3:36

Lotus blooms in Kashmir's Wular lake after 25 years

Air India Crash: Families of AI-171 victims demand deeper probe post AAIB report5:40

Air India Crash: Families of AI-171 victims demand deeper...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD