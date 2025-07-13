Lord's Test heading for a draw? Not everyone agrees...

IMAGE: With fewer than seven sessions remaining, Dinesh Karthik believes a draw is not the only likely outcome. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Action Images via Reuters

Former India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik and ex-England pace bowling stalwart Stuart Broad weighed in on the fate of the third Test at Lord's, with all possible results still on the cards.

Time is running out, and frequent stoppages in play — due to ball changes or medical treatments — haven't helped either side.

With fewer than seven sessions remaining, Karthik believes a draw is not the only likely outcome. He expects a result, especially given England’s tendency to chase victories, even in unlikely circumstances.

"I would say it is 50/50, and I don't think a draw is an option when England play. If there is a chance to pull off a result, England will go for it," Karthik said on Sky Sports.

However, Broad offered a contrasting view. Having observed how the Lord’s surface has evolved, he sees a draw as the most probable outcome.

"Draw is the favourite for me. For it to be a result, someone is going to have to have a five- or six-wicket session or score 130 in a session — and it doesn't feel like a pitch where that's going to happen," Broad said while giving his prediction.

"Things aren't happening too quickly on this wicket. If England leave themselves three sessions on the final day to take 10 wickets, that’s not going to happen — which is why I think the draw is in the game. But it’s England, so they’ll be looking for opportunities to win it," he added.