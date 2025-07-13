Lord's Test: 'Neither team can complain about time-wasting'

'It's as good a piece of time-wasting I've ever seen,' said former England captain Michael Vaughan.

IMAGE: England opener Zak Crawley and India's captain Shubman Gill exchange words at the end of Day 3 in the third Test at Lord's after India squeeze in just one over in the hosts' second innings. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Former England captain Michael Vaughan feels Zak Crawley's time-wasting tactics at the end of the third day in the ongoing third Test was "as good a piece" he has ever seen, but said India can't complain as the visitors employed the same approach on the second day at Lord’s.

Tempers flared up at the end of the third day when India failed to squeeze in another over after England opener Zak Crawley's time-wasting tactics, drawing furious reaction from the visitors, led by skipper Shubman Gill.

After being bowled out for 387, India had enough time to bowl two overs in the final session on Day 3, but Crawley's tactics of feigning an injury and pulling out on three occasions during Jasprit Bumrah's opening over delayed the proceedings.

It meant India had time for just one over, which angered the visitors as England ended Day 3 at 2 for no loss in their second innings.

"It's as good a piece of time-wasting I've ever seen," Vaughan was quoted as saying by BBC's Test Match Special podcast.

"India can't complain because yesterday Gill was down with the hamstring strain -- (KL) Rahul was off the field and wouldn't have been able to open the batting."

Vaughan said it was equal for both teams.

"Neither team can complain, but what great drama and what a great day. We're in for a fourth and fifth day that will be fantastic."

Another former England skipper Alastair Cook said the series, which is level at 1-1, needed such drama to spice it up.

"Everyone has been so friendly, but this always happens in a series of five matches. There's little moments after playing against each other so many times," he said.

"(Ben) Duckett was like a dachshund: all those big dogs and he was the one squaring up to (Mohammed) Siraj."