HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Lord's Test: 'Neither team can complain about time-wasting'

Lord's Test: 'Neither team can complain about time-wasting'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

July 13, 2025 12:14 IST

x

'It's as good a piece of time-wasting I've ever seen,' said former England captain Michael Vaughan.

England opener Zak Crawley and India's captain Shubman Gill exchange words at the end of Day 3 in the third Test at Lord's after India squeeze in just one over in the hosts' second innings.

IMAGE: England opener Zak Crawley and India's captain Shubman Gill exchange words at the end of Day 3 in the third Test at Lord's after India squeeze in just one over in the hosts' second innings. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Former England captain Michael Vaughan feels Zak Crawley's time-wasting tactics at the end of the third day in the ongoing third Test was "as good a piece" he has ever seen, but said India can't complain as the visitors employed the same approach on the second day at Lord’s.

Tempers flared up at the end of the third day when India failed to squeeze in another over after England opener Zak Crawley's time-wasting tactics, drawing furious reaction from the visitors, led by skipper Shubman Gill.

 

After being bowled out for 387, India had enough time to bowl two overs in the final session on Day 3, but Crawley's tactics of feigning an injury and pulling out on three occasions during Jasprit Bumrah's opening over delayed the proceedings.

It meant India had time for just one over, which angered the visitors as England ended Day 3 at 2 for no loss in their second innings.

"It's as good a piece of time-wasting I've ever seen," Vaughan was quoted as saying by BBC's Test Match Special podcast.

"India can't complain because yesterday Gill was down with the hamstring strain -- (KL) Rahul was off the field and wouldn't have been able to open the batting."

Vaughan said it was equal for both teams.

"Neither team can complain, but what great drama and what a great day. We're in for a fourth and fifth day that will be fantastic."

Another former England skipper Alastair Cook said the series, which is level at 1-1, needed such drama to spice it up.

"Everyone has been so friendly, but this always happens in a series of five matches. There's little moments after playing against each other so many times," he said.

"(Ben) Duckett was like a dachshund: all those big dogs and he was the one squaring up to (Mohammed) Siraj."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Indian Cricket Changed My Life'
'Indian Cricket Changed My Life'
PIX: Rahul ton puts 3rd Test on knife-edge!
PIX: Rahul ton puts 3rd Test on knife-edge!
Lord's Test heading for a draw? Not everyone agrees...
Lord's Test heading for a draw? Not everyone agrees...
Not just cricket: KL Rahul trained like a F1 driver
Not just cricket: KL Rahul trained like a F1 driver
Rahul in awe of Pant: 'I dream of playing shots like him'
Rahul in awe of Pant: 'I dream of playing shots like him'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 More Detectives You'll Never Forget

webstory image 2

Samsung Unveils OLED Monitor Range

webstory image 3

Medal Glory: The Awards PM Modi Collected

VIDEOS

Hero dog saves 63 lives during Himachal flash floods3:06

Hero dog saves 63 lives during Himachal flash floods

Lotus blooms in Kashmir's Wular lake after 25 years3:36

Lotus blooms in Kashmir's Wular lake after 25 years

Air India Crash: Families of AI-171 victims demand deeper probe post AAIB report5:40

Air India Crash: Families of AI-171 victims demand deeper...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD