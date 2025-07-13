Consistent Jadeja has been exceptional with the bat: Kumble

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja has been quite consistent with the bat in the ongoing Test series, with 266 runs at an average of 88.66 with three fifties. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Spin great Anil Kumble heaped praise on Ravindra Jadeja for his consistency and growing maturity with the bat, after the all-rounder played yet another crucial knock in India's first innings, on Day 3 of the third Test against England at Lord's, on Saturday.



Jadeja scored a well-composed 72, showing remarkable patience and control, to steer India to 387 to match England's first innings total. His partnership with Washington Sundar proved vital, with the pair adding 50 runs for the seventh wicket and steering India past the 350-mark.



"He has always had the skill -- we have known that for a long time -- but to consistently deliver with the bat for India has been exceptional," Kumble told JioHotstar.



"Ravindra Jadeja offers so much, not just with the ball, but also with the bat and on the field. Contributions like this are vital," he added.



The former India captain also highlighted Jadeja's strong foundation as a batter, reminding that the left-hander has scored two triple centuries in first-class

cricket.

"He has the technique -- scoring two triple hundreds in domestic cricket is no mean feat. The way he builds and constructs his innings has been brilliant to watch -- just like a regular batter."



Jadeja has become one of India's most reliable middle-order contributors in the last few years.



"He has been promoted to number six in the batting order, and he has certainly justified the faith. In the last game, he made a useful contribution, and today as well, he stitched a wonderful partnership with Washington Sundar," Kumble said.



Jadeja has been quite consistent with the bat in the ongoing Test series, with 266 runs at an average of 88.66 with three fifties. His twin fifties in the second Test, 89 and an unbeaten 69 were crucial in setting up India's win.



The left-hander enjoys a good record in England, with 908 runs from 15 Tests at an average of 36.32, with one century and six fifties.