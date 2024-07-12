Radhika, Anant Pray Before Their Wedding

Last evening, in one of the final events leading up to the Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani wedding, a Shiv Shakti puja took place at the Ambani residence, Antilia, which has been lit up in glowing colours.
Radhika and Anant seek divine blessings.
They offer kumkum.
Radhika's offering; standing behind her are Anant and her father, Viren Merchant.
Anant with his parents, Nita and Mukesh Ambani.
Radhika, Nita, Anant and Mukeshbhai.
Little Veda has a question for her grandmother.
Meanwhile, Akash Ambani carefully watches his father.
Shloka Ambani and Veda.
The priest puts a shawl around Anant.
The Ambani family raises their voice in prayer.
Watch: The puja at the Ambani residence.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com