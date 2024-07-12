Radhika, Anant Pray Before Their Wedding

Last evening, in one of the final events leading up to the Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani wedding, a Shiv Shakti puja took place at the Ambani residence, Antilia, which has been lit up in glowing colours.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Reliance Industries Limited/X

Radhika and Anant seek divine blessings.

They offer kumkum.

Radhika's offering; standing behind her are Anant and her father, Viren Merchant.

Anant with his parents, Nita and Mukesh Ambani.

Radhika, Nita, Anant and Mukeshbhai.

Little Veda has a question for her grandmother.

Meanwhile, Akash Ambani carefully watches his father.

Shloka Ambani and Veda.

The priest puts a shawl around Anant.

The Ambani family raises their voice in prayer.

Watch: The puja at the Ambani residence.

Video: ANI

See: When Nita Ambani visited Varanasi before the wedding

Video: Kind courtesy Reliance Industries Limited/X

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com