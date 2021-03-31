News
Look who is ready for IPL 2021!

Look who is ready for IPL 2021!

By Rediff Cricket
March 31, 2021 13:20 IST
Samaira Sharma

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Mumbai Indians/Twitter
 

Her daddy may want to be the first captain in IPL history to win a hat-trick of titles.

And guess who is egging him on?

Lil' Sammy aka Samaira Sharma.

Mumbai Indians posted a super cute video where the tot, all of two and a couple of months, answers queries posed by her mum Ritika Sajdeh.

From identifying the Mumbai Indians logo to imitating her dad's famous pull shot, Sammy has clearly learnt a few things since IPL 2020.

 

 

In the video, Sammy can be seen wearing a helmet and playing a pull-shot when Ritika asks her how her daddy hits a six.

We look forward to seeing more of Sammy's antics during IPL 2021. Indulge us please, Ritiika and MI!

Rediff Cricket
