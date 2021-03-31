Nets, Set, Go, Mumbai Indians!

March 31, 2021 10:42 IST

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians's newest recruit Arjun Tendulkar in the nets. Photograph: Mumbai Indians/Twitter

Defending champions Mumbai Indians have gone into practice mode for IPL 2021.

'The H.U.S.T.L.E. is on,' exclaimed the Twitter handle of the five-time IPL champions with a set of photographs from the day's training.

IMAGE: Anmolpreet Singh bats.

off-spinner Jayant Yadav, left arm pacer Arjun Tendulkar and batsmen Anmolpreet Singh and Chris Lynn are practicing as MI's Director of Cricket Operations Zaheer Khan keeps an eye on the proceedings.

IMAGE: Jayant Yadav bowls.

IMAGE: Zaheer Khan looks on.

On Monday, Mumbai Indians Skipper Rohit Sharma joined the squad.

MI kick-off their IPL 2021 campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai on April 9.