News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Nets, Set, Go, Mumbai Indians!

Nets, Set, Go, Mumbai Indians!

By Rediff Cricket
March 31, 2021 10:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Arjun Tendulkar

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians's newest recruit Arjun Tendulkar in the nets. Photograph: Mumbai Indians/Twitter
 

Defending champions Mumbai Indians have gone into practice mode for IPL 2021.

'The H.U.S.T.L.E. is on,' exclaimed the Twitter handle of the five-time IPL champions with a set of photographs from the day's training.

Anmolpreet Singh

IMAGE: Anmolpreet Singh bats.

off-spinner Jayant Yadav, left arm pacer Arjun Tendulkar and batsmen Anmolpreet Singh and Chris Lynn are practicing as MI's Director of Cricket Operations Zaheer Khan keeps an eye on the proceedings.

Jayant Yadav

IMAGE: Jayant Yadav bowls.

Zaheer Khan

IMAGE: Zaheer Khan looks on.

On Monday, Mumbai Indians Skipper Rohit Sharma joined the squad.

Rohit Sharma

MI kick-off their IPL 2021 campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai on April 9.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
'Pant will be a talismanic leader'
'Pant will be a talismanic leader'
Why bowlers love playing under Dhoni at CSK
Why bowlers love playing under Dhoni at CSK
Where are Bairstow, Chahal, Siraj going?
Where are Bairstow, Chahal, Siraj going?
Have Emraan's thrillers done well at the BO?
Have Emraan's thrillers done well at the BO?
India bounces back, GDP to grow by up to 12.5%: WB
India bounces back, GDP to grow by up to 12.5%: WB
10 Tips for a Happy, Stress-Free Work Life
10 Tips for a Happy, Stress-Free Work Life
Suez, de-globalization, and a Semiconductor Fab
Suez, de-globalization, and a Semiconductor Fab

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

Bumrah gets fit for IPL 2021

Bumrah gets fit for IPL 2021

PIX: RCB players commence nine-day conditioning camp

PIX: RCB players commence nine-day conditioning camp

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use