PIX: RCB players commence nine-day conditioning camp

March 30, 2021 21:12 IST

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj bowls during an RCB conditioning camp in Chennai on Tuesday. Photograph: Kind courtesy, RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday started a nine-day conditioning camp in Chennai in preparation for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League beginning on April 9.

Players, including spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, pacers Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Siraj, began their training at the Centre for Sports Science (CSS) facilities at Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research in Chennai, under the guidance of Mike Hesson, director of cricket operations and head coach Simon Katich.

IMAGE: Mohammed Azharuddeen gets the backfoot defence spot on. Photograph: Kind courtesy, RCB

Harshal Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Rajat Patidar, Sachin Baby, Suyash Prabhudesai and K S Bharat were the others present at the camp.

RCB skipper Virat Kohli will join the squad on Thursday. He is also likely to undergo the mandatory week-long quarantine.

The rest of the players will join the contingent after completing their seven day mandatory quarantine put in place by the IPL due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

IMAGE: Harshal Patel puts in the work. Photograph: Kind courtesy, RCB

"The camp will provide an opportunity for all players to work with experienced coaches & staff like Sanjay Bangar, Sriram Sridharan, Adam Griffith, Shankar Basu & Malolan Rangarajan.

"The camp is focused on strenuous fitness drills for conditioning and strengthening regimes under the guidance of Shankar Basu," the franchise said in a release.

IMAGE: Sanjay Bangar, Mohammed Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal. Photograph: Kind courtesy, RCB

RCB will take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 9.