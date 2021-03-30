News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PIX: RCB players commence nine-day conditioning camp

PIX: RCB players commence nine-day conditioning camp

By Rediff Cricket
March 30, 2021 21:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mohammed Siraj bowls during an RCB conditioning camp in Chennai on Tuesday

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj bowls during an RCB conditioning camp in Chennai on Tuesday. Photograph: Kind courtesy, RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday started a nine-day conditioning camp in Chennai in preparation for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League beginning on April 9.

 

Players, including spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, pacers Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Siraj, began their training at the Centre for Sports Science (CSS) facilities at Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research in Chennai, under the guidance of Mike Hesson, director of cricket operations and head coach Simon Katich.

Mohammed Azharuddeen bats

IMAGE: Mohammed Azharuddeen gets the backfoot defence spot on. Photograph: Kind courtesy, RCB

Harshal Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Rajat Patidar, Sachin Baby, Suyash Prabhudesai and K S Bharat were the others present at the camp.

RCB skipper Virat Kohli will join the squad on Thursday. He is also likely to undergo the mandatory week-long quarantine.

The rest of the players will join the contingent after completing their seven day mandatory quarantine put in place by the IPL due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

 Harshal Patel puts in the work 

IMAGE: Harshal Patel puts in the work. Photograph: Kind courtesy, RCB

"The camp will provide an opportunity for all players to work with experienced coaches & staff like Sanjay Bangar, Sriram Sridharan, Adam Griffith, Shankar Basu & Malolan Rangarajan.

"The camp is focused on strenuous fitness drills for conditioning and strengthening regimes under the guidance of Shankar Basu," the franchise said in a release.

Sanjay Bangar, Mohammed Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal

IMAGE: Sanjay Bangar, Mohammed Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal. Photograph: Kind courtesy, RCB

RCB will take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 9.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Hurrah! Kohli, Rohit end cold war
Hurrah! Kohli, Rohit end cold war
Check out Punjab Kings' new jersey for IPL 2021
Check out Punjab Kings' new jersey for IPL 2021
In Archer's absence, Morris ready to lead RR attack
In Archer's absence, Morris ready to lead RR attack
IPL: Rishabh Pant named Delhi Capitals' skipper
IPL: Rishabh Pant named Delhi Capitals' skipper
Langer strikes down Smith's interest in captaincy
Langer strikes down Smith's interest in captaincy
ICUs for Covid patients full in 14 hospitals in Delhi
ICUs for Covid patients full in 14 hospitals in Delhi
Pawar in hospital day earlier following abdominal pain
Pawar in hospital day earlier following abdominal pain

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

'Stokes and I could make interesting duo to take on'

'Stokes and I could make interesting duo to take on'

IPL: Rishabh Pant named Delhi Capitals' skipper

IPL: Rishabh Pant named Delhi Capitals' skipper

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use