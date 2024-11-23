News
Look Who's Watching The Perth Test...

Look Who's Watching The Perth Test...

By REDIFF CRICKET
Last updated on: November 23, 2024 10:33 IST
Team India players

IMAGE: The Border-Gavaskar Trophy series has only just begun, but the intensity has captivated all. Photograph: BCCI/X

Even with the pressure of planning the Rajasthan Royals' IPL auction strategy in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, former Team India head coach Rahul Dravid couldn't resist keeping an eye on the enthralling opening of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Perth.

 

A video shared by the Rajasthan Royals on their social media channels captures Dravid's curiosity. The clip opens with someone celebrating Marnus Labuschagne's dismissal on Day 1.

Rahul Dravid

IMAGE: Rahul Dravid inquires about the bowler responsible for the wicket. Photograph and video: Rajasthan Royals/X

 

We hear Dravid ask, 'Yeah? Who's out?' before learning it's Labuschagne and inquiring about the bowler responsible for the wicket.

The caption accompanying the video perfectly captures the situation, 'Difficult to not keep up with scores when it's Day 1 of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.'

While Dravid focuses on securing top talent for the Royals at tomorrow's auction, his passion for his players shines through.

Paris Olympics 2024

India's Tour Of Australia 2024-25

