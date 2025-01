IMAGE: Fans have been praising Rinku Singh for honouring his father. Photograph: Instagram

Rinku Singh, who rose to fame with his incredible IPL performances, has gifted his father Khanchand Singh a Kawasaki Ninja 400 motorcycle.

Khanchand Singh, who used to deliver cooking gas cylinders to support the family, continues to live a humble life despite his son's success. In a heartwarming video, he was seen riding the new bike to work.

On the personal front, Rinku is also set to wed Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj, whose father is SP MLA Tufani Saroj.