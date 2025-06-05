'Heartbroken': Smriti Mandhana reacts to Bengaluru stampede

IMAGE: Shoes and slippers lying outside the Chinnaswamy stadium after a stampede during RCB's victory celebrations, in Bengaluru. Photograph: ANI Photo

India's star batter Smriti Mandhana expressed her grief at the death of 11 people in a stampede on Wednesday near the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The incident occurred on Wednesday during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) IPL winning celebrations near the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium when thousands of fans gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite players.

Mandhana posted on her Instagram account, "Heartbroken to hear about the lives lost in Bengaluru. My thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones. Please stay safe, everyone."

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated at a press conference that 11 people died in the incident while 33 others were injured.

"A major tragedy occurred during the victory celebrations. It happened near the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The government has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the deceased. The government will provide free treatment to the injured. Eleven people died and 33 were injured in the stampede. This tragedy should not have happened. The government expresses deep sorrow over this incident," the Karnataka CM said.

IPL chairman Arun Dhumal said the BCCI-organised IPL concluded on Tuesday. He said the local administration will look into the reasons for the stampede and take the required steps. He said that after learning of the stampede, and that a felicitation event was being held, he conveyed that the event should stop.

Answering a query, Dhumal said they were not aware that an event was being held and that they had no information on whether the cricket fans were invited or came on their own.

"This is a very unfortunate incident... We had no information that such an event was being planned... If such events are planned in the future, then proper arrangements should be made... Those who were sitting inside the stadium had no information about the incident," Arun Dhumal said.