HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Teen sensation Suryavanshi targets IPL final next year

Teen sensation Suryavanshi targets IPL final next year

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 05, 2025 16:03 IST

x

I will look to do two times better for my team in next IPL: Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

IMAGE: Vaibhav Suryavanshi created the record for the fastest century for any Indian in terms of balls faced (35) when he cracked 101 off only 38 balls. Photograph: BCCI

Having left an indelible mark in his debut season itself, 14-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi says he will look to do two times better for his team Rajasthan Royals in next year's Indian Premier League.

Suryavanshi created the record for the fastest century for any Indian in terms of balls faced (35) when he cracked 101 off only 38 balls with seven fours and 11 sixes against Gujarat Titans in Jaipur in April.

The whirlwind knock helped Suryavanshi not only enter his name in record books for the second fastest century ever in IPL, he also become the youngest T20 centurion in men's T20 cricket at 14 years and 32 days.

 

"Playing in the IPL is like a dream for everyone and I got a lot of positives from my first season and I also learnt a lot in terms of what I can do for the team in the next season," Suryavanshi said in a video shared by IPL's official website.

Even as the Royals endured a forgettable campaign, the left-handed Suryavanshi tasted success on personal front as he was given the IPL Super Striker of the Season award after the conclusion of the final on Tuesday.

"Next year, I will work on areas where I made mistakes and try to do much better for the team," he said.

Talking about his learnings from the maiden season, Suryavanshi said, "My learning is that I have to do two times better than what I have done so that my team also plays in the final next year and how much I can contribute to my team, I will focus on that."

Given his exploits, Suryavanshi was also named in the India Under-19 squad for a multi-format tour of England along with Mumbai's Ayush Mhatre, who made a successful debut for Chennai Super Kings.

"It is a new tournament. I am going to the UK for the first time so it will be a new experience. I will experience how the game goes on there," Suryavanshi said.

"Ayush Mhatre, who played for Chennai Super Kings this time, is our captain. The preparations are going well and it will be a good experience of playing in England and will try to return with the trophy," he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Sachin, Yuvraj, Kumble mourn lives lost at Chinnaswamy
Sachin, Yuvraj, Kumble mourn lives lost at Chinnaswamy
It won't be easy as captain for Shubman Gill: Ponting
It won't be easy as captain for Shubman Gill: Ponting
England name 14-member squad for first Test vs India
England name 14-member squad for first Test vs India
Heartbroken! Smriti Mandhana reacts to Bengaluru stampede
Heartbroken! Smriti Mandhana reacts to Bengaluru stampede
All eyes on K L Rahul in second game vs England Lions
All eyes on K L Rahul in second game vs England Lions

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Gajar Halwas Yum Enough For Shukla To Take To Space

webstory image 2

10 Recipes Celebrating The Goodness Of Coconut

webstory image 3

Where You Can Watch Raj Khosla's Classics

VIDEOS

Virat-Anushka arrive in Mumbai after IPL triumph0:30

Virat-Anushka arrive in Mumbai after IPL triumph

Romanian envoy to India strongly condemns Pahalgam terror attack0:32

Romanian envoy to India strongly condemns Pahalgam terror...

Apoorva Makhija looks gorgeous!1:15

Apoorva Makhija looks gorgeous!

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD