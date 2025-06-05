HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » England name 14-member squad for first Test vs India

England name 14-member squad for first Test vs India

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 05, 2025 14:10 IST

x

Jamie Overton

IMAGE: Jamie Overton is back in the England Test team after three years, since he last played his only Test against New Zealand at Headingley in June 2022. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Fast bowler Jamie Overton made a comeback to the England squad for the first Test against India, to be played at Leeds from June 20.

Ben Stokes will lead the 14-member England squad in the opening match of the five-match series against India.

Overton is back in the Test team after three years, since he last played his only Test against New Zealand at Headingley in June 2022.

"The 31-year-old sustained a broken right little finger during the ODI against the West Indies on 29

May but continues to be assessed and reviewed daily by the England medical team," England and Wales Cricket Board said in a media release.

"Durham seamer Brydon Carse and the Warwickshire pair Jacob Bethell and Chris Woakes are included in the squad, having last featured during the Test tour of New Zealand in December," the release added.

 

"Surrey's Gus Atkinson was unavailable for selection due to a right hamstring injury sustained during the recent Test against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge."

England's squad for first Test against India: Ben Stokes (Captain), Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'If Virat Knew, He'd Have Walked Out'
'If Virat Knew, He'd Have Walked Out'
All eyes on K L Rahul in second game vs England Lions
All eyes on K L Rahul in second game vs England Lions
The IPL 2025 Dream XI
The IPL 2025 Dream XI
Kuldeep Yadav Gets Engaged
Kuldeep Yadav Gets Engaged
At a loss for words: Kohli on stampede in Bengaluru
At a loss for words: Kohli on stampede in Bengaluru

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Recipes Celebrating The Goodness Of Coconut

webstory image 2

Where You Can Watch Raj Khosla's Classics

webstory image 3

7 Top Toys To Play With For Kids & Maybe Adults Too

VIDEOS

Apoorva Makhija looks gorgeous!1:15

Apoorva Makhija looks gorgeous!

Manipur youth leads the way in organic farming 3:14

Manipur youth leads the way in organic farming

Virat-Anushka arrive in Mumbai after IPL triumph0:30

Virat-Anushka arrive in Mumbai after IPL triumph

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD