England name 14-member squad for first Test vs India

IMAGE: Jamie Overton. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Fast bowler Jamie Overton made a comeback to the England squad for the first Test against India, to be played at Leeds from June 20.



Ben Stokes will lead the 14-member England squad in the opening match of the five-match series against India.



Overton is back in the Test team after three years, since he last played his only Test against New Zealand at Headingley in June 2022.



"The 31-year-old sustained a broken right little finger during the ODI against the West Indies on 29

May but continues to be assessed and reviewed daily by the England medical team," England and Wales Cricket Board said in a media release."Durham seamer Brydon Carse and the Warwickshire pair Jacob Bethell and Chris Woakes are included in the squad, having last featured during the Test tour of New Zealand in December," the release added.

"Surrey's Gus Atkinson was unavailable for selection due to a right hamstring injury sustained during the recent Test against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge."



England's squad for first Test against India: Ben Stokes (Captain), Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes.