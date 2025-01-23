HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Like father, like son: Rocky Flintoff scores big for England

January 23, 2025 17:10 IST

Rocky Flintoff

IMAGE: Rocky Flintoff hit six sixes as he scored 108 runs off 127 balls. Photograph: Instagram

Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff's son Rocky struck his first century for England Lions, a team coached by his father, against a Cricket Australia XI in Brisbane on Thursday.

Rocky, 16, hit six sixes as he scored 108 runs off 127 balls, guiding a struggling England Lions to a total of 319, ensuring a first-innings lead of 105 runs on day two.

Flintoff picked his son for England Lions last month, with Rocky getting a late call-up to a tour of South Africa after becoming the youngest player to score a century for England Under-19s in July.

 

The right-handed batter had scored four runs on his England Lions debut against a Cricket South Africa Invitation XI, followed by 23 runs in two innings in the first four-day match of the Australia tour earlier this month.

England Lions are also scheduled to play a first-class Test against Australia A from next Wednesday in Sydney.

Source: REUTERS
