Rediff.com  » Cricket » Laxman shocked to not see Rohit among Wisden winners

Laxman shocked to not see Rohit among Wisden winners

Source: PTI
April 11, 2020 22:52 IST
Rohit Sharma had scored five centuries in the 2019 World Cup

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma had scored five centuries at the 2019 ICC World Cup. Photograph: Micheal Steele/Getty Images

Former India batsman VVS Laxman is "surprised and shocked" to see star opener Rohit Sharma's name missing from the Wisden's list of five outstanding performers of 2019.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes and Australia's Ellyse Perry were named the Leading Cricketers of 2019 by Wisden Almanack.

Stokes had a successful 2019 as he was instrumental in England winning its first ever ODI World Cup. The all-rounder played a key part in the final held at Lord's, which the hosts won on boundary count.

 

Wisden also named West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell as T20 Leading Cricketer of 2019.

Laxman felt that the Mumbaikar, who slammed five centuries in the 2019 ODI World Cup, deserved to be there in the list.

"I think anyone who follows the game of cricket will be surprised and shocked not to see Rohit Sharma's name in those five players list," said Laxman, a veteran of 134 Tests.

"Because yes, The Ashes is an important series, the World Cup is bigger than Ashes. And someone who has scored five hundreds -- remember the first hundred was on a tough wicket in Southampton against South Africa and none of the other batsmen got runs," elaborated the elegant former middle order batsman on Star Sports 1 show ‘Cricket Connected’.

Wisden apart from Perry, named Pat Cummins, Marnus Labuschagne, Jofra Archer and Simon Harmer as the Five Cricketers of the Year.

"And he (Rohit) played another important knock against Pakistan. I am really shocked and surprised, and every cricketer will be shocked and surprised by this announcement from Wisden," Laxman signed off.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
