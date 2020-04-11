News
Suresh Raina gets a haircut from wife Priyanka

Suresh Raina gets a haircut from wife Priyanka

April 11, 2020 17:55 IST
Suresh Raina

IMAGE: Former India batsman Suresh Raina. Photograph: Suresh Raina/Instagram

With India under lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, people have been restricted to their homes and even a simple task like haircut is proving to be a big deal.

 

Former India batsman Suresh Raina had to seek his wife Priyanka's assistance as the Chennai Super Kings left-hander was struggling with his long hair.

"I could not wait any longer thanks for helping me @_PriyankaCRaina #haircut #doityourself," Raina said on Instagram.

Last month, India captain Virat Kohli had also got a haircut from his wife actor Anushka Sharma.

Earlier, Raina also pledged to donate Rs 31 lakh to PM-CARES Fund and Rs 21 to UP CM's Disaster Relief Fund to aid the battle against COVID-19.

AGENCIES
