News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Not enough seniors to guide youngsters in Indian team'

'Not enough seniors to guide youngsters in Indian team'

Source: PTI
April 11, 2020 21:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Flamboyant former all-rounder Yuvraj had recently said there are not enough role models in the current Indian team besides Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

IMAGE: Former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh had recently said there are not enough role models in the current Indian team besides Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.. Photograph: BCCI

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir on Saturday agreed with his former teammate Yuvraj Singh’s remarks about there being a dearth of role models in the current Indian squad.

Flamboyant former all-rounder Yuvraj had recently said there are not enough role models in the current Indian team besides Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Backing Yuvraj's view, Gambhir said, "I agree with Yuvraj that there is a dearth of role models in the Indian team currently."

 

Speaking on Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected', Gambhir, one of the stars of the 2011 World Cup final, said, "Like in the 2000s, we had Dravid, Kumble, Laxman, Sourav and Sachin to guide the team.

"It is important to have senior players around you who can help you when you're going through a rough patch. Right now, I don't think there are enough seniors in the Indian camp, who will set aside their self-interest to help youngsters."

A few days ago, Yuvraj also felt alike when asked by India limited overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma about the difference between the current team and the ones he had played for.

"When I came into the team or when you (Rohit) came into the team, our seniors were very disciplined. Obviously, there was no social media so there were no distractions," Yuvraj had said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

Forgotten classic: When Azhar hit the fastest ODI ton

Forgotten classic: When Azhar hit the fastest ODI ton

Pakistan keen to host ICC events

Pakistan keen to host ICC events

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use