Will IPL be held at expense of World T20?

Source:

Edited By:

April 11, 2020 21:30 IST

With country-wide lockdown, due to the rise in the coronavirus epidemic, set to be extended, the Indian Premier League is likely to be postponed indefinitely.

IMAGE: The BCCI cannot afford to scrap the tournament completely as that would mean 'losses to the tune of Rs 3000 crore'. Photograph: BCCI

The cash-rich Indian Premier League's 13th edition is headed towards an indefinite postponement as the country braced for a lockdown extension to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

The BCCI has been waiting for an official announcement from the Centre, but with chief ministers of various states, on Saturday, giving their nod to extend the lockdown, India's richest sports body is left with no option but to postpone the IPL further.

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the country has crossed 8000 with 259 fatalities so far.

However, it remained unclear whether the Board will formally announce the postponement before April 15, the date the IPL was pushed back to from its original commencement date of April 29.

"Three states -- Punjab, Maharashtra and Karnataka -- have already said that they are extending lockdown. It is implied that IPL can't happen for the time being. But it will certainly not be cancelled. It will be postponed indefinitely," a BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"We can't cancel IPL as it means losses to the tune of Rs 3000 crore. The BCCI will work with all stakeholders to find a solution but for that normalcy needs to return. It's not possible for BCCI bigwigs to commit that IPL can happen at which particular slot," he added.

As of now, there are two options -- organising it in September and early October before the World T20 in Australia or hosting it at the expense of the World T20 if the ICC, Cricket Australia and other stakeholders agree.

"There are lot of ifs and buts at the moment. You can only have a meaningful discussion when things normalise. Till then, nothing can be said."