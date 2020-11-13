News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Burns gets Langer's vote to retain opening spot in India series

Burns gets Langer's vote to retain opening spot in India series

November 13, 2020 11:01 IST
Australia's Joe Burns is likely to continue opening the batting with David Warner in the upcoming Test series against India

IMAGE: Australia's Joe Burns is likely to continue opening the batting with David Warner in the upcoming Test series against India. Photograph: Mark Nolan/Getty Images

Australian head coach Justin Langer on Friday hinted that Joe Burns will retain his place at the top of the batting order for the first Test against India from December 17.

Batsman Will Pucovski was named in the Test squad on Thursday. Pucovski has been in some fine form. The right-handed batsman smashed two double centuries in Sheffield Shield innings this season.

 

"Will Pucovski is doing everything that's humanly possible to play that first Test, and that's something we have to weigh up; we should (also) never underestimate the job the guys have done to get us to where we are, and that philosophy and attitude has been a really strong part of the success of Australian cricket for a long time," cricket.com.au quoted Langer as saying.

Langer referenced the strong partnership that Burns has had with David Warner, which was also played an important role in Australia's ascent to the top of the ICC Test rankings.

"We went through a period where there was lots of ins and outs, and in my view, we should back the guys in there. That can change, but it's a pretty strong philosophy to stick to," cricket.com.au quoted Langer as saying.

"Last time we played Test cricket, we loved the combination of Joe Burns and David Warner. They've got a real synergy, they work well together, so at this point I'd say that'll remain the same," he added.

Source: source
© Copyright 2020 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

