Former Indian Premier League chairman Lalit Modi, who bounced back into the newscycle with his announcement that he was in a relationship with actor Sushmita Sen, struck at at online trolls in his famously puglistic manner.

'Why is the media so obsessed about trolling me for apparently wrongly tagging? Can someone explain ... I guess we are still living in the Middle Ages where two people can't be friends and then if chemistry is right and time is good, magic can happen ... My advice: Live and let others live.'

Modi, who created the Indian Premier League, posted a series of ten pictures on his Instagram account along with a nearly 500 word statement. The pictures featured him with personalities like His Holiness The Dalai Lama and Prime Minister N D Modi (no, they aren't related).

Sushmita Sen too took to Instagram, sharing a photograph from their recent vacation in Sardinia off the coast of Italy, and wrote in Sushmitaspeak, 'Perfectly centred in my being & my conscience... I love how nature merges all its creation to experience oneness... and just how divided we are, when we break that balance. It's heartbreaking to see just how miserable & unhappy the world around us is becoming...'

Then came the knockout punch for the trolls: 'The so called intellectuals with their idiosyncrasies... the ignorant with their cheap & at times funny gossip The friends I never had & the acquaintances I've never met... all sharing their grand opinions & deep knowledge of my life & character... monetising the 'Gold Digger' all the way!!! Ah these geniuses!!!'

'I dig deeper than Gold... and I've always (famously) preferred Diamonds!! And yes I still buy them myself!!!'