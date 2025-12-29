Lalit Modi issues apology for controversial remark

IMAGE: On December 23, Lalit Modi posted a clip on Instagram in which he referred to himself and Vijay Mallya (right) as "the two biggest fugitives of India". Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI Domestic/X

Lalit Modi has issued an apology on social media after he uploaded a video of himself partying with fellow-fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya in London and introducing themselves as the "biggest fugitives of India," a remark that triggered wide, sharp reactions from the public.

Taking to his X account, the former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman expressed regret for any offence caused.

"I apologise if I have hurt anyone feelings especially the Indian Government who I have the highest respect and regard for. The statement was misconstrued and was never intended to be as played out. Once again my deepest apologies," Lalit Modi said in his X post.

Lalit Modi had earlier posted photos and a video on social media, which showed him along with Vijay Mallya at Mallya's birthday celebrations and also posted a clip on Instagram in which he referred to himself and Mallya as "the two biggest fugitives of India".

The clip went viral and triggered sharp reactions on social media.

Both Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya face cases related to alleged financial irregularities in India and have denied the charges against them.

After the viral video, the Ministry of External Affairs said the government remains fully committed to ensuring that fugitives wanted in India return to the country and face trial before the courts.