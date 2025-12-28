HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Angry Carlsen pushes away camera after shock loss

Last updated on: December 28, 2025 13:39 IST

Magnus Carlsen

IMAGE: When a photographer followed as Magnus Carlsen stormed out of the venue after losing to Vladislav Artemiev, the Norwegian pushed away the camera. Photograph: Anna Shtourman/FIDE

Magnus Carlsen pushed away a camera after losing to Vladislav Artemiev at the FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships in Qatar, the latest example of the former World champion letting his vexation boil over.

Carlsen, World champion between 2013 and 2023, had a frustrating second day at the championships in Doha on Saturday, splitting a point with Maxime Vachier-Lagrave before he was beaten by Artemiev.

Carlsen attracted attention for slamming his fist on the table after losing to World champion Gukesh Dommaraju at the Norway Chess 2025 tournament.

Also last year, he briefly quit the World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships in New York when governing body FIDE barred him from a round for wearing jeans.

 

FIDE does not plan any action against Carlsen for Saturday's outburst but will review the incident if a complaint is launched, CEO Emil Sutovsky told Reuters.

Despite his defeat, Carlsen is still in contention for the title at the championships and sits in joint second with seven points alongside Alexey Sarana, Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus and Nodirbek Abdusattorov.

Artemiev and Hans Niemann share the lead in the open category on 7.5.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
