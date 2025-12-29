Why Shastri should be England's next head coach

'Someone with a strong record against Australia, especially as a coach, is worth considering. Looking ahead to the Ashes in 2027, England might benefit from a different voice -- that extra 1% that helps teams win.'

IMAGE: Under Ravi Shastri's coaching, India defeated Australia in consecutive series Down Under in 2018-19 and 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Photograph: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images from the Rediff archives

Former England cricketer Monty Panesar threw his weight behind Ravi Shastri, suggesting the Indian legend could be the perfect fit to take England's cricket team to the next level, after the Ashes debacle.

Praising Shastri's track record with India, Panesar said that Shastri's approach to team-building could be just what England need, urging the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to consider him for a top coaching role.

India defeated Australia in consecutive Test series on Australian soil during the 2018-19 and 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series (BGT) under Ravi Shastri's coaching.

"Ravi Shastri really understands how to prepare a team and build a winning unit. If he were to take on an advisory or head coach role with England, it could be very beneficial. I'm not sure what the ECB is thinking at the moment, but Shastri's approach to team-building and winning cricket could definitely help England," Panesar told ANI.

Panesar said the outcome of the Sydney Test might influence the ECB's key decision-makers on whether McCullum's approach is correct, adding that England may need a different voice going forward.

"It will depend on the Test match in Sydney. After that, the main people at the ECB will decide whether Brendon McCullum's approach is right and what kind of cricket England should be playing. At the moment, many county players -- including leading run-scorers and wicket-takers -- aren't getting opportunities, so there's a need for a different perspective and a different voice, maybe."

"Someone with a strong record against Australia, especially as a coach, is worth considering. Looking ahead to the Ashes in 2027, England might benefit from a different voice -- that extra 1% that helps teams win. Ravi Shastri's mindset and experience, especially his understanding of how to beat Australia, could be valuable," Panesar said further while speaking to ANI.

Highlighting India's BGT wins in 2018-9 and 2020-21 down under, Panesar siad that Shastri transformed a seemingly weak Indian team into a strong side, and suggested that England, facing inexperience in the team, could benefit from a different perspective.

"He has actually proven this during his time with India -- showing exactly how a team can win. That Indian side was considered weak at first, but it became a very strong team. England is in a similar situation now, with a lack of experience coming through county cricket, which is why new ideas are needed. If you keep hearing the same voices, you'll keep getting the same results. A different voice could bring a different outcome," Panesar said.

England, under head coach Brendon McCullum, has lost 17 matches and won 25 from 45. While the Three Lions avoided a clean sweep in the ongoing Ashes down under, they have already conceded the five-match series to the Aussies, with the scoreline reading 3-1, with one match still to go in Sydney.

After facing three consecutive losses against Australia in the 2025-26 Ashes, England won the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), which finished in only two days, producing 36 wickets on a bowler-friendly wicket.