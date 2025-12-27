Remembering The Great Shane Warne

Photograph: Australian Sports Museum/X

The Melbourne Cricket Club has launched an exhibition celebrating the life, career and enduring legacy of spin great Shane Warne.

WARNE: Treasures of a Legend is now open at the Australian Sports Museum inside the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The showcase features 48 of Warne's most treasured personal items and pieces of memorabilia, offering fans a glimpse into the extraordinary career of one of cricket's greatest match-winners.

Among the standout exhibits is the ball of the century from the 1993 Ashes series, with which Warne bowled England's Mike Gatting in his very first Ashes delivery.

Also on display is the stump from the match where Warne claimed the first Ashes hat-trick in 90 years, during the second Test of the 1994 series at the MCG.

In that spell, Warne dismissed Phil Defreitas lbw, had Darren Gough caught behind and completed the hat-trick when Devon Malcolm was caught at short leg.

Other iconic items include Warne's floppy white hat from his final Test at the MCG in 2006, the famous 'dancing stump' from the 1997 Trent Bridge Ashes Test, his 1999 World Cup winner's medal, and the ball with which he claimed his 1,000th international wicket.

The exhibition aims to honour Warne's unmatched impact on the game and preserve the legacy of a cricketer who redefined leg-spin for generations to come.