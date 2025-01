After Australia cruised to a 6 wicket win at the SCG on Sunday to reclaim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the Aussie cricketers were joined by their families on the field as they savoured a series win that came after a decade.

IMAGE: Local boy Usman Khawaja with wife Rachel and daughters Aisha and Ayla as they pose with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the SCG on Sunday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Usman Khawaja/Facebook

IMAGE: Top scorer of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series with 448 runs, Travis Head with wife Jessica, daughter Mila and their new born. Photograph: Facebook

IMAGE: Australian Captain Pat Cummins with wife Becky and son Albie. Photograph: Facebook