Kyle Mayers lives his dream in first IPL outing

Kyle Mayers lives his dream in first IPL outing

Source: PTI
April 02, 2023 13:06 IST
'In my mind I always wanted to get a good start to show my ability and show my worth, and I thought I did that.'

Lucknow Super Giants opener Kyle Mayers hit 7 sixes during his 38-ball 73 in Saturday's Indian Premier League match against Delhi Capitals, at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium, in Lucknow.

Photograph: BCCI

Lucknow Super Giants new recruit Kyle Mayers says he has shown his worth after firing the opening salvo for his team with a scintillating 38-ball 73 in his very first IPL outing.

His blazing knock set the platform for LSG's formidable total of 193 for 6 against Delhi Capitals on Saturday, before England speedster Mark Wood (5/14) blew away the opposition batters with his express pace at the Ekana International Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

 

"I have always dreamt about playing in the IPL. I got the opportunity today. In my mind I always wanted to get a good start to show my ability and show my worth, and I thought I did that," Mayers told reporters after his exploits on debut.

Included in the absence of South Africa star Quinton de Kock, the left-hander from Barbados was slow to start with, but opened up to launch a brutal assault once the Delhi Capitals introduced spin.

"It was a new surface. None of our teammates knew how this surface would play. We try to assess as quickly as possible. It was a slow start as we were trying to understand how the pitch was reacting and trying to adapt.

"I got struck in, faced a few balls and then just executed my plans well when the balls came in my area," said Mayers, who smashed seven sixes and two fours in his knock.

The 30-year-old Mayers was part of the Gujarat Titans side last season as a replacement for Jason Roy but didn't get a game. But he said being a part of the IPL-winning squad had helped him become a better cricketer.

"I was here last year but didn't get the opportunity to play. Being here is phenomenal for me. I didn't get the game last year but I learnt a lot just to be part of this atmosphere.

"It helped me, and when I went on to play international cricket and did well there."

The West Indian all-rounder was brought for Rs 50 lakh.

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

