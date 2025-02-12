HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Did You Visit The Maha Kumbh Mela?

Did You Visit The Maha Kumbh Mela?

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 12, 2025 10:05 IST

x

Share your unforgettable experience of visiting the Maha Kumbh with us at getahead@rediff.co.in (Subject: Maha Kumbh). Send us your stories, pictures and videos. Please do mention your NAME and WHERE YOU ARE FROM.

Anupam Kher takes a dip at the Triveni Sangam during Maha Kumbh 2025.

IMAGE: Anupam Kher takes a dip in the Triveni Sangam during Maha Kumbh 2025. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anupam Kher/Instagram

It is truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

The constellation, as it is aligned during the Maha Kumbh 2025, happens once in 144 years.

As on the morning of February 10, 435.7 million people have taken a dip in the Triveni Sangam; that's nearly one-third of India's population!

From the confluence of the three rivers (the Ganga, the Yamuna and the Saraswati) to the vibrant sea of humanity from different parts of India and all over the world, the Maha Kumbh is a unique blend of spirituality, culture and tradition.

Did you visit the Maha Kumbh Mela this year?

Share your unforgettable experience with us.

Tell us about the most memorable moments of your journey: The spiritual experience, the sights, the sounds, the encounters with fellow pilgrims from all walks of life and the food.

Tell us about it.

Don't forget to include your photos and videos.

Please do mention your NAME and WHERE YOU ARE FROM. Write to us at getahead@rediff.co.in (SUBJECT: Maha Kumbh)

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
Share:

RELATED STORIES

A Gen Z Influencer Goes To The Maha Kumbh
A Gen Z Influencer Goes To The Maha Kumbh
When We Went To The Kumbh Mela...
When We Went To The Kumbh Mela...
'Largest Peaceful Gathering Of Pilgrims'
'Largest Peaceful Gathering Of Pilgrims'
Kubra@Kumbh: 'The Ganga Welcomed Me'
Kubra@Kumbh: 'The Ganga Welcomed Me'
Stars At The Mahakumbh Mela
Stars At The Mahakumbh Mela

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

A Morning At Mumbai's Oldest Dock

webstory image 2

Himesh Reshammiya's Fave Love Songs

webstory image 3

How India Fared In Champions Trophy

VIDEOS

Maghi Purnima 'snan' begins at Kumbh, lakhs take holy dip in Sangam3:22

Maghi Purnima 'snan' begins at Kumbh, lakhs take holy dip...

'Intense fighting to resume in Gaza if hostages not released by Saturday'2:07

'Intense fighting to resume in Gaza if hostages not...

PM Modi and French President Macron arrive in Marseille2:15

PM Modi and French President Macron arrive in Marseille

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD