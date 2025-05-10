HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Kumble picks this player to succeed Rohit as Test skipper

Kumble picks this player to succeed Rohit as Test skipper

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 10, 2025 00:10 IST

x

Jasprit Bumrah is the right candidate to succeed Rohit Sharma, feels former India Head Coach Anil Kumble

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah is the right candidate to succeed Rohit Sharma, feels former India Head Coach Anil Kumble. Photograph: BCCI

Captain Rohit Sharma's surprise retirement from Tests leaves a massive void that will be hard to fill, as captain and player.

With India commencing their World Test Championship campaign with a five-match Test tour of England, starting June 20, there have a few names that have been tossed about favourites to lead the Indian Test team -- Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul and Shubman Gill are among the leading candidates.

 

With the BCCI's selection committee yet to reveal a name to lead the squad, former India Head Coach Anil Kumble has backed Bumrah for leader.

'Maybe just for this series (against England) go with Bumrah, and then see how his fitness is,' Kumble told ESPNcricinfo.

'I know it's not easy being a fast bowler. He's had injuries, he was on a break after the Australia series, and is only returning in this IPL. But I'd still go with Bumrah.'

Kumble admitted that given Bumrah's history with back injury, it will not be possible for him to play all the five-Test matches.

In the absence of injjured Moihammed Shami, Bumrah was overburdened in the five-match Test tour of Australia and was forced to miss most of the 5th Test iin Sydney with back spasm. That saw Australia win the Test and reclaim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. This example calls for Bumrah to have workload reduce.

Rohit bowed out from Tests as India's most prolific batter in the second half of his career, overall scoring 4301 runs in 67 Tests with 12 hundreds and 18 half centuries at an average of 40.57.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

How PBKS, DC players were evacuated out of Dharamsala
How PBKS, DC players were evacuated out of Dharamsala
Neeraj Chopra Classic postponed indefinitely
Neeraj Chopra Classic postponed indefinitely
Is Xabi Alonso set to join Real Madrid?
Is Xabi Alonso set to join Real Madrid?
Where can IPL 2025 be completed?
Where can IPL 2025 be completed?
Conrad to coach SA across formats
Conrad to coach SA across formats

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Mother's Day: 12 Holidays For Mum

webstory image 2

Meet Bollywood's Single Moms

webstory image 3

Mother India

VIDEOS

Watch: Indian Army defuses projectile-like object in Amritsar1:02

Watch: Indian Army defuses projectile-like object in...

India opens gates of Baglihar, Salam dam3:00

India opens gates of Baglihar, Salam dam

Pak shelling on a house in Poonch captured on CCTV2:49

Pak shelling on a house in Poonch captured on CCTV

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD