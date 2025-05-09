Is Xabi Alonso set to join Real Madrid?

Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso will leave his role at the end of the season, with the Spaniard saying on Friday the time was right after a fruitful three-year spell, as media reports link him to the Real Madrid job for next term.

Alonso took charge of Leverkusen in October 2022 and guided them to the double last season as they lifted their first Bundesliga title, without losing a game, while they also won the German Cup and reached the Europa League final.

Alonso had a contract until 2026 but the club said they had granted his wish to terminate his deal at the end of the season.

"We can let you know that this week the club and I, we have agreed that these two games are going to be my last two games as Bayer Leverkusen coach," Alonso told reporters.

Leverkusen, who will finish the season as runners-up to Bayern Munich, host Borussia Dortmund on Sunday in what will be Alonso's final home game before ending the Bundesliga campaign at Mainz 05 on May 17.

"We've been talking during this week and now it's the right moment to announce it," Alonso added of his departure.

"Now that we have clarity it's the right moment to say that for sure it's a moment with mixed emotions, that it's the moment to announce it and to know it."

Vincent Kompany's Bayern Munich reclaimed the Bundesliga title from Leverkusen with two games left to play, with Alonso's side currently eight points adrift of the Bavarians.

ALONSO'S LEGACY

IMAGE: Coach Xabi Alonso took over a struggling Leverkusen side in October 2022 with the team second-bottom after eight Bundesliga games, having their worst start to a season since 1979. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach DFL/Reuters

Looking back at his time with Leverkusen, Alonso said the first season was the most difficult campaign as he came in with the club lying in the relegation zone before he propelled the side to a top-six finish to qualify for the Europa League.

"The second season was a historic season, it was a dream season with great nights, great games and we made history," he added.

"This season has been the most challenging one. When we had to fulfil expectations, when we were playing in the Champions League, where we were playing to try to give our best and when we don't make a final we are disappointed."

Leverkusen lost 5-0 on aggregate to Bayern in the Champions League last 16 and 2-1 to Arminia Bielefeld in the German Cup.

"There has been development in the club, in the players and in myself. I have learned so many things and I have improved as a coach, as someone that needs to have more resources for myself, for the future."

Alonso also said he was proud of what he is leaving behind - a squad capable of fighting for titles.

REAL MADRID?

Asked about what he will do next, Alonso said: "It's not the moment to talk too much about the future because now that we know, we want to have a proper farewell on Sunday here for some players, for myself."

Alonso has been widely tipped to return to Real Madrid, the club where he won four major trophies as a player, including the 10th Champions League crown that the Spanish giants had waited 12 years to win.

Spanish media reports have said Real manager Carlo Ancelotti could leave the club at the end of the season after they were knocked out of the Champions League in the quarter-finals by Arsenal and lost the Copa del Rey final to Barcelona.

Holders Real are second in LaLiga, four points behind Barca with four games left and visit their rivals on Sunday.

Ancelotti has been linked with the Brazil job and has not confirmed if he will take charge of Real at the Club World Cup in the United States next month, saying that he would talk about his future on May 25 - the final day of the LaLiga season.

When Alonso was asked if he held a valid visa to travel to the U.S., the Spaniard smiled and said: "No idea!"