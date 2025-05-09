HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Conrad to coach SA across formats

Conrad to coach SA across formats

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 09, 2025 16:43 IST

x

Shukri Conrad with Keshav Maharaj

IMAGE: Shukri Conrad with Keshav Maharaj. Photograph: Proteas Men/X

South Africa have named Shukri Conrad as their limited overs coach after he led the country to the World Test Championship final where they face Australia at Lord’s from June 11-15.

The 58-year-old Conrad, who took over the Test team in January 2023, replaces Rob Walter, after he resigned last month for personal reasons, and will be in charge across all formats.

"Coaching the Test side has been the greatest privilege of my cricket journey, and to now oversee the white-ball teams as well is something unbelievably special," Conrad said in a statement from Cricket South Africa.

 

"South African cricket has incredible white-ball talent. There’s a strong foundation to build on, and I believe we have what it takes to achieve something special."

South Africa will co-host the next 50-over Cricket World Cup in 2027 along with Zimbabwe and Namibia.

A veteran of the domestic coaching circuit, Conrad has enjoyed great success, leading to the WTC final appearance.

South Africa also made the final of last year’s T20 World Cup, but let a commanding position slip as they lost to India, and reached the semi-finals of the 2023 50-over World Cup and the recent ICC Champions Trophy.

Their next limited overs assignment is a tri-series in Zimbabwe that also involves New Zealand in July. Later in the year they tour Australia, England and India.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

How PBKS, DC players were evacuated out of Dharamsala
How PBKS, DC players were evacuated out of Dharamsala
Where can IPL 2025 be completed?
Where can IPL 2025 be completed?
Devald Brevis And The Art Of T20 Cricket
Devald Brevis And The Art Of T20 Cricket
Is Xabi Alonso set to join Real Madrid?
Is Xabi Alonso set to join Real Madrid?
Why Noor Is A Rare CSK Diamond
Why Noor Is A Rare CSK Diamond

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Meet Bollywood's Single Moms

webstory image 2

Mother India

webstory image 3

8 Iconic Coimbatore Backdrops In Cinema

VIDEOS

Suspicious object found in Jaisalmer after Pakistan's strike2:55

Suspicious object found in Jaisalmer after Pakistan's strike

Pak shelling on a house in Poonch captured on CCTV2:49

Pak shelling on a house in Poonch captured on CCTV

Watch: Army releases video of its strong response to Pak amid drone attacks0:14

Watch: Army releases video of its strong response to Pak...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD