News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kuldeep spins a web around Proteas

Kuldeep spins a web around Proteas

October 11, 2022 22:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

ndia's Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the dismissal of South Africa's Bjorn Fortuin during the 3rd ODI match between India and South Africa,

IMAGE: Spirited bowling by Kuldeep Yadav helped India win the 3rd ODI against South Africa. Photograph: ANI Photo

Kuldeep Yadav led an inspired spin bowling display by the Indian bowlers, picking up four wickets to help the hosts skittle South Africa for 99 and set up a seven-wicket win, in the third and final deciding one-day international, in Delhi on Tuesday.

The left-arm wrist spinner scalped four wickets for 18 runs and was ably assisted by his fellow tweakers, Washington Sundar (2/15) and Shahbaz Ahmed (2/32) to propel South Africa further into misery.

 

"I am not thinking too much about the result, just focusing on the process and focusing on my rhythm. I am trying to bowl in good areas. Not thinking too much, my next target is to perform well in the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament," Kuldeep said at the post-match presentation.

South Africa were bowled out for a paltry 99 in 27.1 overs, which India chased comfortably in 19.1 overs, with major contributions from opener Shubman Gill (49) and Shreyas Iyer (28*).

Opener Shubman Gill fell one run short of a deserved half-century as India knocked off their target in 19.1 overs, completing a 2-1 series victory after going down in the opening ODI of the series in Lucknow.

Ngidi (1/21) and Fortuin (1/20) took wickets for Proteas, but their effort was not enough.

It was South Africa's lowest total in the 50-over format against India as the touring side were bundled out after Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and opted to field.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Career-best ranking for Deepti inT20Is
Career-best ranking for Deepti inT20Is
Young blood and fans behind Arsenal surge: Arteta
Young blood and fans behind Arsenal surge: Arteta
Should third umpire rule on player obstruction?
Should third umpire rule on player obstruction?
Ex-AAP minister grilled over conversion event row
Ex-AAP minister grilled over conversion event row
TCS confident of achieving double-digit revenue growth
TCS confident of achieving double-digit revenue growth
Dhawan applauds team's character after series win
Dhawan applauds team's character after series win
PIX: Modi inaugurates Mahakal corridor in Ujjain
PIX: Modi inaugurates Mahakal corridor in Ujjain

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

Foakes, Livingstone earn annual central ECB contracts

Foakes, Livingstone earn annual central ECB contracts

Career-best eight rank for Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen

Career-best eight rank for Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances