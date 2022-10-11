Kuldeep spins a web around Proteas

IMAGE: Spirited bowling by Kuldeep Yadav helped India win the 3rd ODI against South Africa. Photograph: ANI Photo

Kuldeep Yadav led an inspired spin bowling display by the Indian bowlers, picking up four wickets to help the hosts skittle South Africa for 99 and set up a seven-wicket win, in the third and final deciding one-day international, in Delhi on Tuesday.

The left-arm wrist spinner scalped four wickets for 18 runs and was ably assisted by his fellow tweakers, Washington Sundar (2/15) and Shahbaz Ahmed (2/32) to propel South Africa further into misery.

"I am not thinking too much about the result, just focusing on the process and focusing on my rhythm. I am trying to bowl in good areas. Not thinking too much, my next target is to perform well in the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament," Kuldeep said at the post-match presentation.

South Africa were bowled out for a paltry 99 in 27.1 overs, which India chased comfortably in 19.1 overs, with major contributions from opener Shubman Gill (49) and Shreyas Iyer (28*).

Opener Shubman Gill fell one run short of a deserved half-century as India knocked off their target in 19.1 overs, completing a 2-1 series victory after going down in the opening ODI of the series in Lucknow.

Ngidi (1/21) and Fortuin (1/20) took wickets for Proteas, but their effort was not enough.

It was South Africa's lowest total in the 50-over format against India as the touring side were bundled out after Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and opted to field.