Lakshya ranked career-high 8th in BWF singles world rankings

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Cicero Silva
October 11, 2022 19:09 IST
Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen

IMAGE: Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen smashed to a career-best in the BWF men's singles world rankings. Photograph: ANI Photo

Commonwealth Games gold medallist shuttler Lakshya Sen climbed one spot to a career-high eighth place in the latest BWF men's singles world rankings.

The 21-year-old Sen, who won a bronze in the 2021 World Championships, has been in brilliant form, starting the year with a gold medal at the Yonex-Sunrise India Open before finishing runner-up, at the prestigious All England Open Championships and also at the German Open. He was also a key member of India's historic Thomas Cup triumph after 73 years.

 

The men's doubles pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila also moved closer to the top 20 by jumping two spots, to be at a career-high 21st in the list issued on Tuesday. The in-form duo, have risen steadily in the rankings, after beginning the year in the 42nd position.

Arjun and Dhruv, who recently clinched the title of India Maharashtra International Challenge 2022, are known for causing upsets. One such upset came in this year's BWF World Championships, where they took just 40 minutes to stun the Danish pair of Kim Astrup and Anders Rasmussen who were ranked World No. 8, at the time.

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu held her sixth position in the women's singles rankings while the pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy list at eighth, in the men's doubles section.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Cicero Silva
