News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Player obstruction should come under third umpire's watch'

'Player obstruction should come under third umpire's watch'

Last updated on: October 11, 2022 17:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Third umpire Nigel Llong

IMAGE: England's Sam Curran wants third umpires to be able to rule on players obstructing the field rather than requiring players to appeal. Photograph: BCCI

England all-rounder Sam Curran says third umpires should be able to rule on players obstructing the field rather than requiring players to appeal, as debate continued on Tuesday over Matthew Wade's clash with Mark Wood in a T20 World Cup warm-up.

Wade stuck an arm out to impede Wood, as the England pace bowler ran down the pitch to attempt a catch in Perth on Sunday, sparking criticism of the Australian wicketkeeper-batsman from fans and media pundits.

 

England captain Jos Buttler declined to appeal for obstructing the field, however, saying later that he had not seen the incident clearly and wanted to avoid controversy at the start of the series.

Curran said his captain had "probably" made the right call under the circumstances, but felt similar decisions in the future might be better taken out of players' hands.

"As players, you're watching the ball go up and we're looking at that, rather than maybe the actual movements of the players involved. Maybe that's the easiest way, just go straight to the third umpire, it's probably tough for the umpires in the field because they're probably watching the ball as well. Hopefully, it doesn't happen too often, (but) in those big moments, it could be a wicket that wins or loses you the game as well, so maybe that's the best way," he told reporters in Canberra, on Tuesday.

With the T20 World Cup around the corner, Buttler said that he might have appealed after England's eight-run win on Sunday, if the stakes were higher.

Curran agreed that the weight of a World Cup match could change things.

"When you play a game versus Australia and at a World Cup, for instance, your competitive edge will be out there and you will want to win, at all costs," he said.

"In that moment, you'd hope they take it upstairs (to the third umpire) and the best decision is made because Woody bowled a nice ball there and he probably deserved a wicket, but he's (Wade) kind of got a little bit in the way."

England will play their second T20 warm-up against Australia in Canberra on Wednesday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president
Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president
Red Bull, Aston Martin guilty of cost cap breach
Red Bull, Aston Martin guilty of cost cap breach
Finch reprimanded for using F-word against umpires
Finch reprimanded for using F-word against umpires
From 'bow & arrow' to 'mashaal': Sena's symbol journey
From 'bow & arrow' to 'mashaal': Sena's symbol journey
Why Mulayam Singh is like Narendra Modi
Why Mulayam Singh is like Narendra Modi
Whose Birthday Are Genelia-Ritiesh Celebrating?
Whose Birthday Are Genelia-Ritiesh Celebrating?
1 month of Bharat Jodo: Will Cong gain electorally?
1 month of Bharat Jodo: Will Cong gain electorally?

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

'Happy birthday Hardik! No one like you'

'Happy birthday Hardik! No one like you'

SEE: Sindhu's 'Jiggle Jiggle'

SEE: Sindhu's 'Jiggle Jiggle'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances