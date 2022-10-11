News
Deepti Sharma takes no 3 on the bowler and all-rounder T20I list

Deepti Sharma takes no 3 on the bowler and all-rounder T20I list

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Cicero Silva
October 11, 2022 18:41 IST
Deepti Sharma of Team India bowls during the Cricket T20 Group A match

IMAGE: India's Deepti Sharma claims third place, in both the bowler's and all-rounder's T20I rankings. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

India's Deepti Sharma on Tuesday, jumped three places to reclaim a career-best third position in the Women's T20I bowlers rankings list. and also touched the same rank on the all-rounder's chart.

Sharma gained ranking points, riding on some fine performances in the ongoing Asia Cup in Sylhet, Bangladesh.

 

She grabbed three wickets against Pakistan and two each against Bangladesh and Thailand, overtaking South Africa fast bowler Shabnim Ismail and now, only trails England spinners, Sophie Ecclestone and Sarah Glenn.

Deepti claimed the third rank in the bowler's list for the first time, in November 2019.

Sharma also moved up one slot to 35th among the batters and is ranked third among all-rounders, after overtaking Australia's Ashleigh Gardner.

India's Renuka Singh (up three slots to eighth), Sneh Rana (up 30 places to 15th) and Pooja Vastrakar (up seven places to 28th) have also progressed in the rankings for bowlers.

Among batters, Jemimah Rodrigues has moved up two places to sixth, while vice-captain Smriti Mandhana remained static in the second spot.

Shafali Verma, however, has dropped two places to eight in the batter's list, which is currently topped by Australia's Meg Lanning.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Cicero Silva
