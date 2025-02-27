HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Kuhnemann says he 'never doubted' his bowling action

Kuhnemann says he 'never doubted' his bowling action

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 27, 2025 09:26 IST

x

'It was a disappointing way to finish what was such a successful Test series for Australia.'

Matthew Kuhnemann

IMAGE: Australia spinner Matthew Kuhnemann was reported for a suspect bowling action after the second Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, in January, having topped the wickets list for the series with 16 dismissals, at an average of 17.18. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Australia spin bowler Matthew Kuhnemann said it was disappointing to have been cited for a suspect bowling action in the recent Test series in Sri Lanka and he has never doubted it throughout his career.

Kuhnemann was cleared to resume international cricket on Wednesday following an independent assessment at the National Cricket Centre in Brisbane.

 

The 28-year-old left-arm spinner was reported after the second Test in Galle, having topped the wickets list for the series with 16 dismissals, at an average of 17.18.

"It was a disappointing way to finish what was such a successful Test series for Australia," read a statement from Kuhnemann on Thursday.

"I’ve never doubted my bowling action throughout my career and I’m always looking to improve the art of spin bowling in different conditions."

Kuhnemann, who has played five Tests and four ODIs for Australia, added that he thought the testing process was fair.

"I appreciated the professional manner in which testing was explained to me and then conducted," he said.

"I’m looking forward to finishing the season with Tasmania once my thumb has fully healed and then getting into my off-field preparations."

Kuhnemann had never previously been reported in more than 100 professional matches dating back to 2017.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Afghanistan knock England out of Champions Trophy
Afghanistan knock England out of Champions Trophy
Dhoni's t-shirt sparks retirement speculation
Dhoni's t-shirt sparks retirement speculation
What went wrong for England against Afghanistan...
What went wrong for England against Afghanistan...
Yet Another Pitch Invasion at Champions Trophy
Yet Another Pitch Invasion at Champions Trophy
WPL PIX: Sensational Sciver-Brunt helps MI outplay UPW
WPL PIX: Sensational Sciver-Brunt helps MI outplay UPW

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Compelling Reasons To Keep Your Love Life Private

webstory image 2

The Chia Cure: 8 Reasons To Have Chia Seeds

webstory image 3

The 12 Holy Jyotirlingas Of India

VIDEOS

Devotees throng to Pashupatinath Temple on Mahashivaratri3:01

Devotees throng to Pashupatinath Temple on Mahashivaratri

'Not happy with Elon, will throw them out', Trump's remark sparks laughter at cabinet briefing2:01

'Not happy with Elon, will throw them out', Trump's...

U'khand paves way for holistic growth from transport to local economy7:29

U'khand paves way for holistic growth from transport to...

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD