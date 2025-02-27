Kuhnemann says he 'never doubted' his bowling action

'It was a disappointing way to finish what was such a successful Test series for Australia.'

IMAGE: Australia spinner Matthew Kuhnemann was reported for a suspect bowling action after the second Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, in January, having topped the wickets list for the series with 16 dismissals, at an average of 17.18. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Australia spin bowler Matthew Kuhnemann said it was disappointing to have been cited for a suspect bowling action in the recent Test series in Sri Lanka and he has never doubted it throughout his career.

Kuhnemann was cleared to resume international cricket on Wednesday following an independent assessment at the National Cricket Centre in Brisbane.

The 28-year-old left-arm spinner was reported after the second Test in Galle, having topped the wickets list for the series with 16 dismissals, at an average of 17.18.

"It was a disappointing way to finish what was such a successful Test series for Australia," read a statement from Kuhnemann on Thursday.

"I’ve never doubted my bowling action throughout my career and I’m always looking to improve the art of spin bowling in different conditions."

Kuhnemann, who has played five Tests and four ODIs for Australia, added that he thought the testing process was fair.

"I appreciated the professional manner in which testing was explained to me and then conducted," he said.

"I’m looking forward to finishing the season with Tasmania once my thumb has fully healed and then getting into my off-field preparations."

Kuhnemann had never previously been reported in more than 100 professional matches dating back to 2017.