HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » WPL PIX: MI restrict UPW to 142-9

WPL PIX: MI restrict UPW to 142-9

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 26, 2025 21:51 IST

x

PHOTOS from the Women's Premier League match played between MI and UP Warriorz in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Grace Harris struck six fours and two sixes in her 26-ball 45

IMAGE: Grace Harris struck six fours and two sixes in her 26-ball 45. Photograph: WPL/X

Grace Harris smashed a quick-fire 45 off 26 balls at the top but Mumbai Indians' bowlers triggered a dramatic collapse to bowl out UP Warriorz for 142 for nine in their Women's Premier League match in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Asked to open, Harris struck six fours and two sixes in her sensational knock. She added 79 runs for the second wicket with Vrinda Dinesh (33), but UPW suffered an inexplicable collapse, losing four wickets for just 12 runs and failing to recover thereafter.

 

Nat Sciver-Brunt (3/18) was the standout bowler, claiming three wickets, while spinner Sanskriti Gupta (2/11) turned the match with her twin strike. Pacer Shabnim Ismail (2/33) also took two wickets, and Amelia Kerr (1/24) and Hayley Matthews (1/38) chipped in with one each.

UPW lost Kiran Navgire early, but Harris applied pressure with her aggressive stroke play, taking on Ismail and Matthews. Vrinda too found her rhythm, using her feet to hit Sciver-Brunt for two fours before driving Ismail to the ropes.

Mumbai Indians Nat Sciver-Brunt took 3 for 18 

UPW ended the powerplay at a solid 62/1.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians Nat Sciver-Brunt took 3 for 18. Photograph: WPL/X

However, the momentum shifted when Amelia removed Harris in the 10th over, setting off a collapse.

UPW lost three more wickets, including that of skipper Deepti Sharma, in quick succession.

After Grace's departure, Sanskriti Gupta struck twice, dismissing Vrinda and Tahila McGrath in consecutive balls, while Matthews accounted for Deepti in the 12th over, leaving UPW reeling at 93/5.

Sciver-Brunt then removed Shweta Sehrawat (19) and Chinelle Henry (7) as UPW lost their way.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

F1: Testing resumes after power outage
F1: Testing resumes after power outage
Bereaved Morkel links back with India squad
Bereaved Morkel links back with India squad
Afghanistan's Zadran creates HISTORY!
Afghanistan's Zadran creates HISTORY!
'No truth in rumours of my retirement'
'No truth in rumours of my retirement'
Prep and patience pays for young Malewar
Prep and patience pays for young Malewar

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Compelling Reasons To Keep Your Love Life Private

webstory image 2

The Chia Cure: 8 Reasons To Have Chia Seeds

webstory image 3

The 12 Holy Jyotirlingas Of India

VIDEOS

A nation in tears: Israel bids farewell to Bibas family2:05

A nation in tears: Israel bids farewell to Bibas family

Maha Shivratri: Foreign devotees' graceful 'Shiv Tandav Stotram' recital in Sanskrit1:10

Maha Shivratri: Foreign devotees' graceful 'Shiv Tandav...

Nepal Devotees throng to Pashupatinath Temple on Mahashivaratri3:01

Nepal Devotees throng to Pashupatinath Temple on...

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD