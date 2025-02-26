WPL PIX: MI restrict UPW to 142-9

PHOTOS from the Women's Premier League match played between MI and UP Warriorz in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Grace Harris struck six fours and two sixes in her 26-ball 45. Photograph: WPL/X

Grace Harris smashed a quick-fire 45 off 26 balls at the top but Mumbai Indians' bowlers triggered a dramatic collapse to bowl out UP Warriorz for 142 for nine in their Women's Premier League match in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Asked to open, Harris struck six fours and two sixes in her sensational knock. She added 79 runs for the second wicket with Vrinda Dinesh (33), but UPW suffered an inexplicable collapse, losing four wickets for just 12 runs and failing to recover thereafter.

Nat Sciver-Brunt (3/18) was the standout bowler, claiming three wickets, while spinner Sanskriti Gupta (2/11) turned the match with her twin strike. Pacer Shabnim Ismail (2/33) also took two wickets, and Amelia Kerr (1/24) and Hayley Matthews (1/38) chipped in with one each.

UPW lost Kiran Navgire early, but Harris applied pressure with her aggressive stroke play, taking on Ismail and Matthews. Vrinda too found her rhythm, using her feet to hit Sciver-Brunt for two fours before driving Ismail to the ropes.

UPW ended the powerplay at a solid 62/1.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians Nat Sciver-Brunt took 3 for 18. Photograph: WPL/X

However, the momentum shifted when Amelia removed Harris in the 10th over, setting off a collapse.

UPW lost three more wickets, including that of skipper Deepti Sharma, in quick succession.

After Grace's departure, Sanskriti Gupta struck twice, dismissing Vrinda and Tahila McGrath in consecutive balls, while Matthews accounted for Deepti in the 12th over, leaving UPW reeling at 93/5.

Sciver-Brunt then removed Shweta Sehrawat (19) and Chinelle Henry (7) as UPW lost their way.