HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Afghanistan knock England out of Champions Trophy

Afghanistan knock England out of Champions Trophy

1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 26, 2025 23:08 IST

x

Afghanistan players celebrate after defeating England on Wednesday

IMAGE: Afghanistan players celebrate after defeating England on Wednesday at the ICC Champions Trophy match in Lahore. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

England were knocked out of the Champions Trophy after they suffered an eight-run defeat against tournament debutants Afghanistan in a Group B match on Wednesday.

 

Opener Ibrahim Zadran smashed 177 off 146 balls, the highest score in the tournament's history, to help Afghanistan overcome Jofra Archer's three early wickets and rack up 325-7.

Ibrahim Zadran celebrates his century against England 

IMAGE: Ibrahim Zadran celebrates his century against England. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Joe Root's classy 120 kept England alive in the chase until the 46th over but Afghanistan chipped away with regular wickets eventually bowling them out for 317 with one ball left in the innings.

Azmatullah Omarzai was the pick of the Afghanistan bowlers claiming 5-58.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Kohli focuses on spin in nets
Kohli focuses on spin in nets
Afghanistan's Zadran creates HISTORY!
Afghanistan's Zadran creates HISTORY!
Root ends six-year ODI century drought
Root ends six-year ODI century drought
Prep and patience pays for young Malewar
Prep and patience pays for young Malewar
'No truth in rumours of my retirement'
'No truth in rumours of my retirement'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Compelling Reasons To Keep Your Love Life Private

webstory image 2

The Chia Cure: 8 Reasons To Have Chia Seeds

webstory image 3

The 12 Holy Jyotirlingas Of India

VIDEOS

Maha Shivratri: Flower petals showered on devotees at Kashi Vishwanath Temple 2:26

Maha Shivratri: Flower petals showered on devotees at...

Devotees take holy dip in Godavari in Nashik on Mahashivratri0:44

Devotees take holy dip in Godavari in Nashik on...

A nation in tears: Israel bids farewell to Bibas family2:05

A nation in tears: Israel bids farewell to Bibas family

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD