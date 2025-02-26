Yet Another Pitch Invasion: Security Concerns Grow at Champions Trophy

IMAGE: Afghanistan players celebrate as a pitch invader runs on after winning the match. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been forced to tighten security measures across all Champions Trophy 2025 venues after back-to-back pitch invasion incidents in Rawalpindi and Lahore raised serious concerns.

The first breach occurred during the match between New Zealand and Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, when a fan stormed onto the field to embrace Rachin Ravindra. Security personnel quickly intervened, removing the intruder, who was later arrested and banned from all cricket stadiums.

IMAGE: A pitch invader is carried off by security staff. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

However, security was breached again in Lahore, where another pitch invader ran onto the field during Afghanistan’s post-match celebrations on Wednesday night. While the celebratory mood remained intact, the intrusion underscored ongoing gaps in security protocols.

With consecutive pitch invasions disrupting the tournament, the PCB is under mounting pressure to prevent further incidents. The board has now pledged reinforced security measures to safeguard players, officials, and spectators for the remainder of the event.