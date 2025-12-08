Kohli's Chilly Handshake With Gambhir

IMAGE: Virat Kohli was all smiles as he greeted team-mates, exchanging hugs and handshakes in celebration. Photograph: Screengrab

India clinched the ODI series in style, but the real talking point came seconds after the win: A frosty, business-like handshake between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir.

The moment, caught on camera, stood out against Kohli's cheerful celebrations with the rest of the Indian team's support squad.

After India's commanding nine wicket win in Visakhapatnam, Kohli, who scored a quick 65* off 45 balls, was all smiles as he greeted team-mates, exchanging hugs and handshakes in celebration.

The moment he reached Gambhir, his demeanour noticeably shifted.

The handshake was formal, business-like, and devoid of the warmth shown to others -- a contrast that did not go unnoticed by fans, sparking renewed speculation about the relationship between coach and legend.

For now, India's focus remains firmly on performance: Kohli ended the series with over 300 runs and was named Player of the Series, ensuring results on the field continue to speak louder than any off-field narrative.