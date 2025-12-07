HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » PIX: Kohli offers prayers at Simhachalam temple

PIX: Kohli offers prayers at Simhachalam temple

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 07, 2025 16:05 IST

x

Virat Kohli visited and offered prayers at the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Vizag on Sunday

IMAGE: Virat Kohli visited and offered prayers at the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Vizag on Sunday. Photographs: Wrogn/X

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, his family members, all-rounder Washington Sundar, and others offered prayers at the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, an official of the temple body said.

 

Temple officials received Kohli and his family and escorted them for darshan. They first took part in the traditional Kappasthambham Alinganam (embracing the sacred pillar) ritual before proceeding to the deity's darshan.

Virat Kohli embraces the sacred pillar

IMAGE: Virat Kohli embraces the sacred pillar. 

"Kohli visited the temple along with his family members and Team India representatives," the official told PTI, adding that scholars later chanted Veda Ashirvachanam to the sound of Nadaswaram after the darshan.

Virat Kohli visited and offered prayers at the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Vizag on Sunday

Later, priests honoured the visitors with the temple's Shesha Vasthram (sacred cloth) and presented them with the deity's portrait and prasadam on behalf of the Devasthanam.

Virat Kohli visited and offered prayers at the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Vizag on Sunday

Team India defeated South Africa by nine wickets, sealing the series 2-1 with a dominant win in the final match at the Andhra Cricket Association-Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association (ACA–VDCA) Stadium in Visakhapatnam on December 6.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'I'm bad at DRS': Kuldeep reveals why Rohit saves him
'I'm bad at DRS': Kuldeep reveals why Rohit saves him
'Stay in your domain': Gambhir hits back at DC owner
'Stay in your domain': Gambhir hits back at DC owner
Messi magic fires Miami to first-ever MLS Cup title
Messi magic fires Miami to first-ever MLS Cup title
'No malice intended': SA coach clarifies grovel remark
'No malice intended': SA coach clarifies grovel remark
'Feel free in my mind': Kohli's success mantra
'Feel free in my mind': Kohli's success mantra

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

International Museum Day: 11 Wonderful Indian Museums

webstory image 2

Strawberry Honey Dessert: 5-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Recipe: Chicken With Olives And Lemon

VIDEOS

'Very Disturbing Incident': Michael Lobo Calls for Safety Overhaul After Goa Fire Kills 251:34

'Very Disturbing Incident': Michael Lobo Calls for Safety...

Kriti Sanon Melts Hearts with Her Sweet Airport Gesture0:54

Kriti Sanon Melts Hearts with Her Sweet Airport Gesture

Sonam Kapoor flaunts her baby bump in a black Banarasi saree0:38

Sonam Kapoor flaunts her baby bump in a black Banarasi saree

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO