PIX: Kohli offers prayers at Simhachalam temple

IMAGE: Virat Kohli visited and offered prayers at the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Vizag on Sunday. Photographs: Wrogn/X

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, his family members, all-rounder Washington Sundar, and others offered prayers at the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, an official of the temple body said.

Temple officials received Kohli and his family and escorted them for darshan. They first took part in the traditional Kappasthambham Alinganam (embracing the sacred pillar) ritual before proceeding to the deity's darshan.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli embraces the sacred pillar.

"Kohli visited the temple along with his family members and Team India representatives," the official told PTI, adding that scholars later chanted Veda Ashirvachanam to the sound of Nadaswaram after the darshan.

Later, priests honoured the visitors with the temple's Shesha Vasthram (sacred cloth) and presented them with the deity's portrait and prasadam on behalf of the Devasthanam.

Team India defeated South Africa by nine wickets, sealing the series 2-1 with a dominant win in the final match at the Andhra Cricket Association-Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association (ACA–VDCA) Stadium in Visakhapatnam on December 6.