'I'm bad at DRS': Kuldeep reveals why Rohit saves him

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav’s DRS confession sparks laughter in Team India camp. Photograph: BCCI

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav admitted that he is "bad with DRS" appeals after his hilarious banter with senior pro Rohit Sharma formed a nice, little subplot of India's series-clinching victory against South Africa in the third ODI in Visakhapatnam.

Fielding at first slip, Rohit was chuckling as he intervened on at least three occasions to stop an excited Kuldeep from appealing animatedly and putting pressure on skipper KL Rahul to avail the Decision Review System (DRS) on Saturday.

"Clearly I am bad with DRS call. I feel that one DRS is reserved for me (laughs)," Kuldeep said in BCCI video.

"As a bowler, you always think that it's your wicket, it's out. But Rohit bhai, KL bhai, they are standing behind the wicket, so they have a better idea if the ball is missing the stumps, about the height and impact."

"But I always think that the batter is out," he added.

Kuldeep tore through the South Africa middle-order with four wickets to help India bowl out the opposition for 270 after they looked good for a total in excess of 325.

Kuldeep said, "There are only two DRS, so you need to have those people around to guide you correctly, otherwise you could end wasting the DRS. So I must give credit to them too for ensuring that the DRS option is used wisely and we don't end up thinking that we have wasted them."

"Rohit bhai has been there always, he clearly asks me what do I think about the line."

"As far height is concerned, I can make out but with line and impact... that is a very big call."

While Kuldeep and Prasidh Krishna shone with the ball, Yashasvi Sharma slammed his maiden ODI hundred to win the player of the match award after Rohit and Virat Kohli too struck fluent half-centuries in a nine-wicket victory for the home team.