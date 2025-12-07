Kohli and Rohit must be treated differently

IMAGE: 38-year-old Rohit Sharma scored 57 and 75 in the first and third games while 37-year-old 'Player of the Series' Virat Kohli had stupendous scores of 135, 102 and 65 not out. Photograph: ANI Photo

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma deserve to be treated differently for their body of work over the years and their place in the ODI side should have never been a topic of debate, reckons ex-India batting coach Sanjay Bangar.

The national selection committee members and head coach Gautam might be skeptical about the senior duo retaining form and fitness till 2027 World Cup but the two batting stalwarts have three hundreds (two by Kohli) and five half-centuries (three by Rohit) between them in the last six ODIs.

"I don't think the place of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the team should have been a question. Look at what they have done over so many years," Bangar said while speaking to JioStar.

Since ODI is the least played format, Bangar knows that often it might take a couple of games to get into the groove but they have earned that time with their achievements for the national team.

"They have retired from two formats, so it's obvious they might take just a couple of sessions to get back into action, because they have done it so often. They don't need to play as many matches as a younger player."

"Once they are there, once they are hungry and fit, you want players of that quality. You have to treat them differently and give them space," Bangar said, clear about why there needs to be a different yardstick for the two white-ball legends.

In the just concluded series against South Africa, 38-year-old Rohit scored 57 and 75 in the first and third games while 37-year-old 'Player of the Series' Kohli had stupendous scores of 135, 102 and 65 not out.

"When they are on song, you see the difference. Their sheer presence changes the dressing room atmosphere."

Bangar, who has also worked with Kohli at the RCB and personally overseen his batting sessions, feels that the two seniors must have spoken to the younger members who were part of the embarrassing Test whitewash against the Proteas.

"After the humiliating loss in the Test series, they must have spoken to the boys. They helped put things behind and play with freedom and authority, giving the whole team supreme confidence."